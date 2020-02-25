Northern Ireland firms in joint bid to help maritime industry hit zero-emissions

Two Northern Ireland firms have joined forces to help the maritime sector reach zero-emissions by 2025.

Belfast-based Artemis Technologies, which specialises in high-performance maritime design and applied technologies, and materials specialist Creative Composites in Lisburn will work together to create the technology and components for Artemis' new propulsion system.

The system, known as the eFoiler, will be made in Belfast and forms part of Artemis' plans to become a pioneer in the de-carbonisation of the maritime industry.

David Tyler, commerical director at Artemis Technologies, said: "With a commitment by the UK government that all new maritime vessels must be fitted with zero-emissions technology by 2025, solutions such as our eFoiler system will play a key role in realising that goal.

"Using truly transformative and complex technology, the eFoiler will reduce the drag of modern fast vessels by up to 90%, making electric propulsion at high-speed and range commercially viable for the first time.

"With extensive experience making composite structures for the transport industry and a commitment to advanced manufacturing, Creative Composites is the perfect partner for Artemis Technologies and will form part of the growing maritime cluster in Northern Ireland."

Artemis Technologies, a sister company to the Artemis Racing professional sailing team, is also a lead partner in a Belfast consortium bidding to return shipbuilding to the city.

Its pair-up with Creative Composites supports its plans to create a new maritime manufacturing cluster in Belfast and the rest of Northern Ireland which could support hundreds of jobs in the future.

Creative Composites is one of the most advanced composites maker in the UK and has worked with major companies including car business Lotus and Wrightbus.

Jonathan Holmes, managing director at Creative Composites, said: "It is a tremendous honour to partner with Artemis Technologies on a project that will not only contribute to the next wave of development in the maritime sector but will also make a huge impact on global efforts to combat climate change.

"It will further diversify the range of sectors we serve as we constantly innovate and expand our expertise, to satisfy the growing demand for advanced composite manufacturing."

As part of the collaboration, staff from Artemis Technologies will be based at Creative Composites to work alongside the team.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Creative Composites is one of our most innovative and fastest growing local businesses.

"This latest partnership will further enhance its expertise."