Northern Ireland firms Stripe and Grofuse help retailers tap into online sales boom

Emma Deighan finds out about the leading local lights in e-commerce

'Some transactions that felt like they'd be offline for many years to come, quickly moved online,' according to booming Irish payments giant Stripe.

The company, now worth $95bn, is the payments processing choice for many giants of internet shopping.

A new study revealing the top 100 websites of 2020 highlighted exactly how our internet behaviours changed during the pandemic.

The research by UK Domain showed that retailers were, by far, the biggest winners last year.

According to its Internet Traffic Report, Amazon boosted sales by more than 30% during the pandemic, and a quarter of the top 100 websites for the year were e-commerce firms.

Stripe, which offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces for e-commerce websites and mobile applications, has benefited from the shift.

Set up by Patrick and John Collison from Limerick, Stripe, which is based in San Francisco, is used by millions of businesses from start-ups to large enterprises.

Paul Crayston, Stripe's head of communications for UK and Ireland, said: "We saw a lot of businesses (hundreds of thousands across Europe), big and small, start using Stripe to keep trading through lockdowns. In some cases, it just accelerated a shift that was happening anyway.

"Independent high street retailers for example were already flocking to platforms like Shopify (with payments powered by Stripe) to increase their addressable market - those kinds of trends were dramatically accelerated out of necessity.

"In other cases, some transactions that felt like they'd be offline for many years to come, quickly moved online, for example, a lot of high street restaurant chains used Stripe to enable diners to pay via their mobile to help staff to keep to social distancing rules."

Grofuse in Londonderry has seen its revenue increase by more than 150% during the pandemic. In March 2020, Grofuse created the tool 'Mercury Order Retail' which would act as a lifeline to retail businesses here amid the coronavirus chaos.

Digital director Denis Finnegan said: "The pandemic has certainly forced a more rapid shift in consumer behaviours towards online shopping. This shift is expected by many to become permanent, and businesses are rightly taking heed of the need to invest more in online activity.

"Since March 2020, we have doubled our workforce to 10, even with everyone working remotely. We have a solid plan in place to build on our team of digital growth experts and continue to make fans of our clients as we help them succeed online," Mr Finnegan said.

One firm Grofuse worked with saw its sales increase by 180% thanks to the company's digital support, which included inbound marketing campaigns, "so when demand increased during Covid, they were well placed to be found easily online and meet these new sales challenges", he added.

Built for Growth Digital, another Belfast-based firm, has been ramping up performance for retailers who already had an online presence. This includes its work with fashion chain DV8, which was forced to close 48 stores.

Leanne Blair, head of operations at Built for Growth Digital, said: "It was a combination of trend analysis and forward planning plus quick reactionary measures that allowed DV8 to strengthen their foothold in the online fast fashion market during a time when many other high street retailers struggled."