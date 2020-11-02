Northern Ireland tech firms urged to enter Fast 50 awards

Call: Peter Allen of Deloitte says it is crucial to mark tech sector’s resilience

Technology companies have been urged to enter the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

The awards are run by the business advisory firm to recognise and rank fast-growing tech firms which have shown outstanding growth in turnover over the previous four years.

Companies in all parts of the tech sector - from software to hardware, clean-tech to media - are encouraged to enter.

Last year there were 13 local companies on the Fast 50.

Clean-tech firm Catagen in Belfast was the highest-ranking at number 2, just behind overall winner Electricity Exchange of Limerick.

Peter Allen, partner at Deloitte, said: "The Fast 50 awards are a celebration of entrepreneurial tech businesses across Ireland.

"While this has been a hugely challenging year for the whole business community, many technology-focused companies have remained resilient and continued to grow through the pandemic and we think it is important to recognise that achievement.

"Deloitte is also actively engaged in assisting a number of previous winners to grow rapidly and attract investment.

"We have noticed a significant increase in the appetite to invest in our indigenous tech companies as the global marketplace becomes aware of Northern Ireland's reputation as a fast-growing tech hub of the future."

Dr Andrew Woods, chief executive of Catagen, said: "Catagen got fantastic exposure from being part of the Fast 50 last year and the recognition resonated with our customer base.

"Despite everything that has happened in the world since then, the business has acquired 270% more paying customers by head count of leading automotive brands in the intervening period.

"The company has continued to grow and has recruited 30% more employees in that time frame to meet future demand.

"In addition CATAGEN has been recognised by Innovate UK and has recently been awarded a Future Leaders Fellowship Award of £1.25m. For any fast-growing technology company, I'd say the Fast 50 is definitely worth entering as the recognition is very well received."

The closing date for entries is November 30, and the winners will be announced in December.