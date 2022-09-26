QUB expert involved in NASA bid to alter course of asteroid

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben.

An expert from Queen’s University believes plans to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to change its course will prove technology can save Earth from direct hits.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will get underway on Monday night.

Professor Alan Fitzsimmons, who specialises in observing and measuring asteroids and comets which are orbiting our sun, is part of the investigation team.

The academic has been working in the field of planetary defence for over two decades.

“I've been waiting 20 years to see a planetary defence test to be performed. The teams at NASA and APL (Applied Physics Laboratory) are doing exactly what we need to do,” Prof Fitzsimmons said.

"This will give us our first proof that we have the technology to prevent a small asteroid hitting Earth.”

The DART mission will target the asteroid Dimorphos with an impact at over 6km per second which should be enough to slightly change its orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos.

The success will be determined by telescopes on earth which will measure the deflection to see how much the asteroid’s path was changed.

Prof Fitzsimmons will be among those analysing the data.

“The hit film may have been called Don’t Look Up, but it’s a good job we are,” Prof Fitzsimmons said.

“Asteroids the size of Dimorphos or larger hit our planet only once every 35,000 years or so, but we only know what a small fraction of them are.

“So one could be heading our way in the near future, and smaller asteroids hit us much more frequently.”

The exact result will not be known for another five years.

The ESA Hera mission will arrive at Dimorphos in 2027 to measure the precise effect DART had on the asteroid.

“Once the DART and follow-up Hera mission have been successfully completed, we’ll have a much better idea how to protect ourselves against a catastrophic impact,” Prof Fitzsimmons said.