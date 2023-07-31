Ranked: Best deals for broadband in Northern Ireland

How to beat the buffer but not break the bank when choosing an internet provider

An increasing number of providers are operating in the Northern Ireland marketplace, offering a range of ADSL, fibre, full fibre and cable packages.

Jonathan Rose, director of Ofcom Northern Ireland, said: “The broadband market is more competitive than ever with dozens of operators vying for your business.

“If people are out of contract or coming to the end of a contract with their existing provider, it’s really important that they shop around to see what’s available.

“The savings can be considerable, and we’ve made it easier for people to switch provider in recent years.

“As well as price, customers may also want to consider the speeds offered by different operators and the levels of customer service they provide. Ofcom regularly publishes information on our website highlighting which providers we receive the most complaints about.”

While deals change frequently, here are a few recent recommendations for the best fibre and best full fibre broadband companies you can sign up with.

Best fibre broadband providers

1. Sky — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 59Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £28

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 3

• The verdict: Sky’s sole fibre tariff offers average speeds of 59Mbps for £28 a month, or 47p per Mbps. Ofcom says 86% of Sky broadband customers are satisfied with its service overall, adding that it received the lowest number of complaints (21) per 100,000 subscribers compared with any of the other major broadband providers. The dual-band Sky Hub router that comes with the package has an energy-saving mode for when it’s not in use.

2. BT — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 53Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £30.99

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 8

• The verdict: BT has three fibre broadband tariffs with an average download speed of 53Mbps and average cost of £30.99 per month. Its Stay Fast Guarantee promises to fix any issues with speed within 30 days, or else pay you £20 cashback and allow you to leave your contract without penalty.

Its router, the Smart Hub 2 is among the best on the market and 86% of its customers were satisfied with the overall service it provided, according to research from Ofcom, the telecoms regulator.

3. Plusnet — 4/5 stars

• Average download speed: 56Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £23.99

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 12

• The verdict: With average speeds of 56Mbps and prices of £23.99, Plusnet offers good value for money broadband, but it’s worth noting that set up fees apply. Tariffs come with a compact Plusnet Hub Zero router.

4. TalkTalk — 3.5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 52.5Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £25.50

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 18

• The verdict: TalkTalk download speeds average at around 52.Mbps and cost £25.50 a month. This makes it one of the best value for money broadband providers, but the ISP recorded higher than average numbers of complaints according to October 2022 data from Ofcom, the industry regulator.

Best full fibre broadband providers

1. Virgin Media — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 409Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £33.50

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 16

• The verdict: The 54% of homes eligible for Virgin Media’s cable broadband service can get some of the fastest broadband speeds available, and at 10p per Mbps (in other words, the average monthly cost divided by the average download speed), one of the best value services too.

Each tariff comes with the 11-antennae, dual-band Virgin Hub 3 router, or the Virgin Hub 4 version with its Gigabit tariff. Ofcom data puts complaints against Virgin Media higher than the industry average of 11 complaints per 100,000 subscribers.

2. BT — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 285Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £37.49

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 8

• The verdict: BT offers full-fibre tariffs with an average monthly cost of £37.49 and average speed of 285Mbps, giving you a cost-per-Mbps value of 13p. As with its standard fibre tariffs, the Stay Fast guarantee will get any speed issues resolved in 30 days or pay you £20 and allow you to exit your contract without penalty. Ofcom’s data shows BT receives fewer complaints than the industry average.

3. EE — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 500Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £43.83

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 6

• The verdict: The mobile network cum broadband provider EE scores very highly for customer satisfaction, and with an average tariff price of £43.83 and average download speed of 500Mbps, it bests BT in value for money. Each tariff comes with an EE Smart Hub router. The dual-band, seven-antennae hardware promises to manage connections intelligently and reach every room of your home.

4. Zen Internet — 5/5 stars

• Average download speed: 450Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £43.75

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: Data not available

• The verdict: With speeds and prices to rival that of EE and BT in terms of value for money, Zen Internet is a strong contender. Tariffs start at £35 for speeds of 100Mbps and each come with a FRITZ!Box 7530 router that allows visitors to use your connection without having to share your wi-fi password. Ofcom hasn’t published any customer satisfaction data for Zen Internet, but it scores well above average for broadband on TrustPilot at 4.3 stars.

5. TalkTalk — 4/5 stars

• Average download speed: 403Mbps

• Average monthly cost: £36.50

• Complaints per 100k subscribers: 18

• The verdict: TalkTalk isn’t the cheapest full fibre broadband provider on our list, but it doesn’t offer the lowest average speeds either. Its four tariffs cost £26, £32, £39 and £49 per month respectively, and offer average speeds of up to 900Mbps. Subscribers get an Amazon Eero router as standard.

TalkTalk records higher than the industry average number of complaints.

Methodology

We ranked the major broadband providers according to the value for money, on average, their tariffs represented. This meant dividing average tariff price by the average download speed. We also looked at customer satisfaction using data from the telecoms regulator, Ofcom.

What to look for in a broadband provider

Price and download speeds are the two main things to look for in a broadband provider. Generally speaking, the faster your connection the better — but there’s no sense in paying for top speeds if you’re only a light internet user.

If, however, you want to stream video in 4K, play games online or upload a lot of high quality content, you’ll want as fast a connection as you can get.

You should also consider factors like customer satisfaction, because nobody likes a battle to get problems resolved as and when they crop up. Helpfully, the telecoms regulator Ofcom publishes plenty of data on this subject every year.

What is broadband?

Broadband is a kind of internet connection. Broadband first came to the UK around the turn of the millennium, offering a much faster means of accessing content online compared to its predecessor — dial-up internet.

What are the different types of broadband available?

There are three or four types of broadband, depending on your definition.

The slowest and oldest broadband connection type is called Asynchronous Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL). ADSL transfers data from your router to the internet and back using copper telephone wires. Due to the resistance in the copper, ADSL speeds are limited to around 8 Megabits per second (Mbps). For reference, the average download speed in the UK is more than 50Mbps.

The next type is fibre broadband, which comes in two forms. Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) broadband transmits data over copper telephone lines from your home to your nearest roadside cabinets and then fibre optic cables from the cabinet to the nearest telephone exchange building.

The fibre optics allow for much faster data transmission, but the copper element from the cabinet still inhibits speeds to around 300Mbps.

Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) uses fibre optic cables all the way from the telephone exchange to the roadside cabinet to your home, and makes possible download speeds in excess of 1,000Mbps or 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). FTTP connections, sometimes called ‘full fibre’ don’t require you to have a landline in your home to connect to the internet.

Cable broadband, where available, also offers speeds of up to 1Gbps and beyond, but coverage isn’t as widespread as fibre optic broadband, which means not everyone can get it.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the difference between fibre and full fibre broadband?

With a full fibre connection, data is transmitted over fibre optic cable from their source to your property. With a fibre connection, data is carried over fibre optics from their source to your nearest telephone exchange, with copper cables completing the final leg of the journey. Resistance in the copper cables slows data transmission down and limits your download speeds.

More than 50% of households in the UK can access full-fibre broadband in 2023.

How are download speeds measured?

In megabits per second (Mbps). The smallest unit of data is a bit, and is expressed as a 0 or a 1. Strings of these zeroes and ones form the computer language known as binary. A megabit is equal to a million of these ones and zeroes, and Mbps represents the number of them that can be transferred per second. For reference, the average UK broadband speed is 64Mbps, roughly equating to enough data for two audio tracks. At that speed, you could download a 12-track album in six seconds.

Are download speeds guaranteed?

Since there are so many external factors that can speed up or slow down your connection, the best that broadband providers can do is tell you what speed customers receive on average. Your actual speed could be above or below average, but several providers have signed up to an Ofcom compensation scheme that issues automatic reimbursements for dissatisfied subscribers.

Should I get a broadband bundle deal?

Some providers make it more cost effective to bundle a broadband, TV and home phone subscription than paying for them separately. This only makes sense if you actually need the separate services and are likely to get your money’s worth in terms of use.

We’ve ranked our pick of the best broadband, TV and phone bundles to help you decide.

What happens at the end of my broadband contract?

You won’t be cut off - your connection will continue as normal, but your prices could rise as your agreement with the provider has ended. However, you are free to switch to another provider without penalty.

How do I switch my broadband provider?

If you’re switching from a provider that uses BT’s Openreach network to another ie the majority of providers, all you need to do is sign up with the new provider and let them know which provider you’re joining them from.

One-Touch Switching means that, since April this year, the providers involved will sort it out between them.

You’ll get letters from the old and new providers detailing the switch and the timetable. The switch should be seamless, with no downtime between providers.

If you’re switching from an Openreach provider to a non-Openreach provider such as Virgin Media, however, you’ll need to cancel your agreement with your current provider and, separately, set up a new one with your next provider.