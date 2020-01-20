Report shows that internet firms pump £1.58bn into Northern Ireland economy

New research has revealed that the internet business contributes £1.6bn to the Northern Ireland economy.

The data, released by the Internet Association on Monday, aims to highlight the value the internet brings right across the UK economy.

It's the first time the research has given a breakdown of Northern Ireland findings.

It said the estimated number of internet related jobs in Northern Ireland sits at 4,370, while there is an estimated 590 businesses in the sector.

The estimated value-added generated from the internet sector is £1.58bn.

Belfast South is the constituency with the highest number of internet sector jobs with 630 of these roles and 120 internet businesses based there.

UK executive director Daniel Dyball said: "These figures highlight the true value of the internet sector to communities in Northern Ireland. From East Antrim to Strangford, the internet is a major economic engine that is delivering benefits to the economy and society.

"The positive figures and tangible benefits are only set to grow as technology develops, but the Government must ensure the UK has the right policies to allow the internet to thrive.

"We are keen to work with the new government to make the UK one of the best internet economies in the world."

On a UK level, the internet sector contributes approximately 400,000 jobs, 80,000 businesses, and £45bn in Gross Value Added to the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

These equate to about 1.2% of UK jobs, 3.1% of UK enterprises, and 2.3% of UK GDP.