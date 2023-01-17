Scientific software firm SciLeads aims to double staff with creation of 50 new jobs over next two years

Two colleagues can be seen interpreting a scientific image on a laptop screen

Scientific software company SciLeads has unveiled plans to create up to 50 new jobs over the next two years.

And the Belfast company said it now has 50 staff in place, seven years after it was set up by friends Daniel McRitchie, Laura Haldane and James Campbell.

The business is a lead generation and market intelligence platform aimed at helping scientific companies identify, engage and close deals with their ideal buyers.

SciLeads has created a comprehensive and accurate database of scientific researchers, helping sales and marketing teams quickly identify who needs their products for their research.

The company placed 14th in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period. The previous year, the business was the top ranked Northern Ireland company on the list placing 11th, making this its second year in the top 20.

SciLeads began in 2021 with 20 staff but reached the level of 50 people at the end of 2022. Now it’s planning to launch new products and further expand into new markets, projecting that it will need to double its workforce to 100 by 2024 to manage demand for its services.