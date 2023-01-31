Sensors tech firm to create 10 new jobs

Tech firm Sensoteq, which provides wireless monitoring solutions, has secured a £0.5m loan with plans to create 10 new jobs in the next year.

Sensoteq, led by co-founder Idir Boudaoud, has secured the funding injection from Whiterock Finance’s Growth Finance Fund.

The company was set up in Belfast seven years ago when Mr Boudaoud and Alan McCall spotted the potential for wireless-sensing technology to monitor the performance of machines.

Their sensors wirelessly connect the machinery to the internet, providing instant analysis and diagnostics.

They’re now used in industries like pharma, oil and gas and food and beverage around the globe.

It has 27 employees but plans to hire another 10 at its headquarters in the Gasworks.

​Chief executive Mr Boudaoud said the funding “will help us implement our sales strategy as we build our network of distributors to move into new markets”.