Sinn Fein shuts site linked to its secret voter database

Sinn Fein has closed down the online portal for the party's secret voter database as a "precautionary security measure".

The decision came as the Republic's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) sent a series of questions to the party about the database, which contains the names and addresses of millions of Irish voters.

The commissioner's intervention followed revelations about Sinn Féin's Abú system - an internal party database based on the electoral register that also records people's voting intentions and patterns.

Central to the watchdog's questions is whether Sinn Féin fully complied with data protection laws in developing the voter database.

After days of silence, yesterday Sinn Fein issued a statement saying that the party was in "full compliance with the regulations concerning the use of the electoral register".

"The domain name - sfabu.com, which was password protected - is no longer in use, as a precautionary security measure, following publication by your newspaper," a spokesperson said.

The party confirmed that it had received correspondence from the DPC and looked forward to "engaging with them".

Sinn Féin also said the Abú database "is the electoral register" which it said is "made available to political parties and elected representatives for electoral purposes as a part of the democratic process".

A spokesperson added: "It should be noted that there is similar commercial software available and that the Houses of the Oireachtas also makes a constituency database - which utilises the electoral register - available to all TDs to assist them in carrying out their roles."

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins welcomed the DPC's move but said Sinn Féin still had more questions to answer, including where the database was stored, who was running it and how it was paid for.

The Data Protection Commissioner is expected to ask Sinn Féin whether it followed all GDPR laws in setting up the Abú system, which would include telling people their personal information was uploaded to a party database.

It is also expected the commissioner will seek to establish where Sinn Féin is storing the personal information of millions of voters.

A spokesperson for the Data Protection Commissioner said yesterday: "This afternoon we have contacted Sinn Féin with a series of questions arising from matters arising from media reporting."