Tech start-up which has developed shopping and meal planning app to create 16 new jobs in Belfast

A tech start-up which has developed a shopping and meal planning app is setting up in Belfast, creating 16 new jobs paying an average of nearly £40K.

The SME Plate-Up was co-founded by Bangor-born Conor Boyle five years ago to provides users with an all-in-one meal planning and online shopping experience. Its tagline is “do your weekly grocery shopping in five minutes”.

It provides 500 recipes for a user and when selected, the ingredients for the recipe can be delivered to their home along with other household items from a supermarket of their choosing.

The business is setting up an operations centre and creating the 16 hybrid-working roles with the support of economic development agency Invest NI.

Mr Boyle said: “I am originally from Northern Ireland and know first-hand the quality of talent available here. With Invest NI’s support, this is now a reality and we can begin to increase our capabilities, expand our operations and achieve our goals to grow on a global basis.”

Plate-Up said the operations centre will bring the future technical development of the app in-house, and build sales and marketing, operations and finance functions to grow and expand into new markets.

Alan Wilson, head of international investment at Invest NI, said: “I’m delighted this project is being brought to Northern Ireland by a member of our vibrant diaspora community.”