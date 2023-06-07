Three Belfast firms secure £300,000 in space tech funding

Skytek Technology, a supplier of augmented reality technology tailored for the spacecraft assembly, integration and test sector, is among three Belfast-based firms receiving funding through the Space Technology Exploitation Programme

A trio of Northern Ireland businesses are to receive a cash injection of £300,000 through the Space Technology Exploitation Programme (STEP).

Belfast-based ANGOKA, IceMOS Technology and Skytek Technology will be supported through the programme, which is funded by the UK Space Agency and operated by ADS Group.

Northern Ireland’s burgeoning space sector generates £46m annually for the UK economy, according to latest figures from the agency.

And ICC Belfast is set to host the UK Space Conference, a biennial event spanning the national and international space sectors, over November 21-23.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "Creative talent and technical space expertise can be found across the length and breadth of the UK.

“These projects, delivered in partnership with ADS, are brilliant examples of that from Northern Ireland's growing space sector. They will help catalyse investment, create jobs, and develop new capabilities within the space supply chain.”

Based in The Innovation Centre on Queen’s Road, ANGOKA supplies technology protecting space-based optical communications, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of data with a quantum resilient solution.

IceMOS in Hannahstown manufactures radiation-tolerant, high-voltage power transistors for spacecraft and deep space exploration.

And Skytek, which has an office in River House on High Street in the city, offers augmented reality technology tailored for the spacecraft assembly, integration and test sector.

STEP supports collaboration between SMEs and larger companies operating in the space sector supply chain.

It was launched in February 2023 as one of 18 projects supported by the UK Space Agency with the aim of boosting the sector.

ADS will oversee the pilot programme, enabling supply chains SMEs in Northern Ireland to engage with large companies and use innovative, new solutions to overcome technology challenges.

Further aims include unlocking new potential markets and building UK space capabilities, in alignment with the National Space Strategy.

ADS is a UK trade organisation representing aerospace, defence, security and space organisations, with more than 1,200 member businesses.

Kevin Craven, chief executive of ADS Group, said: “Northern Ireland is renowned for supply chain excellence, and I’m delighted that three innovative SMEs from the country are taking part in the STEP programme.

“The three projects set to receive the funding have applications that can impact the lives of all. As the UK rapidly expands its presence in the global space economy, programs such as the STEP ensure that the UK retains its strategic advantage and is at the forefront of unlocking new capabilities and skills.”

Earlier this year, two NI projects also received funding from the UK Space Agency.

A pilot programme pairing smaller firms to work with large companies to overcome technology challenges is receiving £495,000, while a further £223,000 will enable a space cluster manager to work with government, businesses and academia to coordinate space activity.

In 2022, the total UK space sector generated annual turnover of £17.5bn with value-add totalling £7bn and exports £5.9bn. It employs 48,800 people including 2,300 apprentices.