Three network offline with Northern Ireland users urged to turn phones off and on again

Mobile phone network Three has said network issues should be fixed by the end of the day.

Northern Ireland users of the network have been unable to make calls, text or go online with reports of problems first appearing late on Wednesday evening.

The company blamed technical difficulties saying engineers were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"Please accept our apologies, we're sorting this out right now," it tweeted just before 9am on Thursday.

It encouraged people to switch their phones off and then on again which could help the issue.

"We know the impact this is having on your day, and we're sorry," it added.

"Rest assured we've our best minds on the job."

As well as its mobile network, on Thursday morning Three’s website was also unavailable, instead displaying a message which said it was down for “essential maintenance”.

That has since come back online and now also displays a message which reads: “Our services are coming back online. If you’re still having problems, please turn your device off and on again to get re-connected.”

The company has not yet disclosed the cause of the problem.

It comes on the day rival operator O2 launched it next-generation 5G network.