Ulster University seeks production company partner for £26m virtual tech project

Ulster University is searching for a leading film industry partner for a new £26m visual arts facility, as it aims to attract more large scale screen productions from around the world to Belfast.

With its five sound stages and screening room in Belfast Harbour Studios, Studio Ulster is set to be the most technologically advanced dedicated virtual production complex of its kind in the world.

It will bring together academic research and expertise with industry leaders under one roof in a first for the industry.

Virtual production has emerged as one of the most cutting-edge techniques, used in a string of recent hits including The Mandalorian Disney+ series and The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime.

It allows filmmakers to shoot a movie using computer-aided production and visualisation filmmaking methods so that real-time computer graphics interact with real-life characters, and is regarded as a game changer for the film, television, animation and games industries.

Studio Ulster is being developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

The tender was released in December as part of a wider investment of more than £70m associated with Studio Ulster, made possible by the Belfast Region City Deal, Belfast Harbour, Ulster University and levelling up funds.

The company or consortium appointed through the process will kit out the specialist Belfast studios and be the commercial operator to support large-scale productions from around the world.

Declan Keeney, professor of screen technologies and innovation at Ulster University and Studio Ulster director of research, development and innovation, said it will secure Northern Ireland’s competitiveness in the screen industry.

“With this commercial opportunity we reach an exciting milestone in the development of Studio Ulster,” he said.

“The company or consortium that secures this contract will meet the demands of a fast-growing European market and be at the heart of screen production here in Northern Ireland, one of the best locations outside London in which to make film and television, animation, games and unique real-time projects.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, described Studio Ulster as a “bold and ambitious example of how working in partnership we can achieve sustainable growth for the economy in Northern Ireland”.

“At the core of the Department for the Economy’s 10X strategy is innovation and digital disruption, and through Studio Ulster, Ulster University and Belfast Harbour are presenting the opportunity to further strengthen Northern Ireland’s impressive offering to the global screen industry, and we welcome the latest project milestone,” he said.

Continued investment includes the new BSc (Hons) in games design and development to be delivered at the University’s Magee campus from September, reflecting the growth of video games as the largest entertainment market in the world and supporting the critical digital skills needed to support the creative industries in the Northwest.

Final year screen production student Dylan Porter said: “Not only am I learning the skills needed and getting hands on experience from experts at Ulster University, but the development of Studio Ulster also shows the scale and importance of the opportunities for me to follow my career ambitions.”

Studio Ulster is expected to be fully operational for film production from early 2024.