Web security: Co Tyrone firm Loughtec wins deal

An IT and cybersecurity firm in Co Tyrone has won a major contract with online property giant BidX1.

BidX1’s online platform allows users to carry out property deals in multiple markets, using technology developed in Dublin. It has sold over 10,000 properties to date.

Loughtec in Omagh will work on a new file scanning solution, MetaDefender Cloud, for BidX1.

The solution scans all files that are uploaded into networks such as AWS, Box and Azure.

LoughTec said it would ensure BidX1 is protected from file borne malware threats that may lie within files, even if they appear innocent. Ebenezer Akintunde, software delivery manager at BidX1, described LoughTec as “one of the leading cyber security systems providers worldwide”.

Jonathan Adams, cyber security territory manager at LoughTec, said: “Ebenezer and his team have been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to adding value to their IT security posture for many years to come.”