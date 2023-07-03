Why has Twitter changed and what does ‘rate limit exceeded’ mean?

Frequent users of the social website Twitter will have noticed a dramatic change to their feeds since Saturday afternoon after Twitter owner Elon Musk randomly decided to limit the amount of content seen for free.

The move caused panic and outrage among tweeters who were greeted with a repetitive error message stating 'Rate limit exceeded' when visiting profiles, refreshing their timeline, and even viewing their own account.

But what exactly has happened and why?

Here, we break down some of the most frequently asked questions to explain why one of the world's most popular social media websites is now seemingly behind a paywall.

What has Elon Musk said about the change to Twitter?

After hours of confusion, with many people incorrectly believing Twitter was down, South African and (as of now outgoing) Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to his social media platform to explain the changes.

"To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits," he wrote - though many relied on third-party media outlets to report on the statement, considering most Twitter users couldn't load his profile.

What does 'Rate limit exceeded' mean?

The 'rate limit' refers to the number of tweets users can see on the website. Musk made the move to limit these to various figures throughout the weekend, initially stating that verified accounts - those subscribed to Twitter Blue and therefore gaining a 'blue tick' on their account - would be allowed to read 6,000 tweets a day, while unverified accounts would be limited to 600, and 300 for newly created unverified accounts.

Within hours, these amounts were changed again, to 8,000 for verified users, 800 for unverified, and 400 respectively - and again, to the current (at the time of writing) 10,000, 1,000, and 500.

Does this mean I now have to pay for Twitter?

No - but you will have to pay to view more of the website. Twitter Blue is the subscription service officially rolled out to all users last year.

Contrary to popular belief, it was not Musk's invention as the feature was long in development before he took the reins.

It costs £11 a month, with users gaining a 'blue tick' on their account, something previously only used to verify public figures. Musk also promises that those who subscribe will see fewer ads, and their tweets will be seen by more users.

However, the actual evidence for the latter terms has been debated.

What is 'data scraping and system manipulation'?

Musk's concerns about data scraping and system manipulation are legitimate.

Due to its format and heavy use by journalists and media organisations, Twitter has developed into a user-generated news wire over the years.

This means the website is an all-you-can-eat buffet for AI programs - if you're trying to create the next ChatGPT, you need data and information to input into it, which can easily be lifted from Twitter.

The former richest man in the world has also long taken issue with the number of websites that casually use Twitter's IP to create their own websites, such as Twitterific- claiming they manipulate Twitter's systems.

Why are the changes being made?

While Musk has said the move has simply been about changing the website's format to protect its data (and users' data), many have speculated about the real reason behind the changes and why now.

When he purchased Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, using a mixture of bridge and secured loans, Musk, despite an eye-watering net worth, still owes around $13 billion of that payment and is said to be making $300 million lump sum instalments.

These sudden blunt changes mean that ultimately the overall worth of Twitter has now dramatically decreased.

Other liberal commentators have said the timing of the changes could be linked to the 2024 US Presidential Election race, which is now in full swing. Twitter is an incredibly useful tool in spreading political messaging.

Is this the end of Twitter?

The news of Twitter's demise was (for now) greatly exaggerated, as many users who jumped ship over the weekend started to notice their feeds slowly returning to an appearance of normality by Monday - but many are still complaining of frustrations.

It's clear Musk has intentions to mould Twitter to his own vision and arguments, either for better or worse, depending on your persuasion.

It's likely going to be around for a little while longer, but as Musk tightens his grip, don't expect this to be the last of the dramatic changes.