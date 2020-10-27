Workplace software firm WorkPal plans expansion

WorkPal says demand up for its remote working software

A workforce software company has said the trend for remote working has led to a surge in demand as it plans to invest £1m and double its workforce.

WorkPal, which is based on Belfast's Donegall Pass, is part of Barclay Communications Group.

And it says that it believes remote working will be a legacy of the pandemic.

Since coronavirus restrictions were first introduced recommending that people work from home, the company says it's seen unprecedented demand for its communication software product.

The product allows businesses to communicate effectively and efficiently when working remotely by "streamlining" old processes for keeping track of teams and operations.

It plans to double its team to over 50 staff over the next two years, filling roles in software development, consultancy and technical support.

The business has also spent £0.25m on a marketing campaign to draw new customers.

Sales director Ian Megahey said: "Our customer base has grown rapidly this year as significant numbers of businesses actively look for innovative ways of communicating with their teams in increasingly remote working setups that have otherwise been foreign to their usual way of working.

"As a result of this new demand, we attracted a huge boost in customers, from not just local nations but globally so we have invested £1m and embarked on a recruitment campaign to double our workforce in a programme that will allow that growth to continue at the speed it's at now.

"We have also invested because while we believe remote working is a by-product of the current pandemic, it is very much going to be a legacy of it too. The quick move into lockdown earlier in the year has made us all aware of how important it is to be adaptable and have the right tools onboard," he said.

The company said turnover had hit £3m in 2019 but would pass £5m this year.

Mr Megahey said quarter three of 2020 had been its best-ever financial period. "We've seen the uptake of WorkPal surge by almost 350% during the last year alone but we are confident that a new realisation of keeping communication tight among workplaces is key no matter what the social and economic climate."

In late March at the outset of lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all workers who could do so to work from home - advice that was echoed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Following attempts at a drive to encourage workers back into the office, the advice returned to 'work from home where possible' following a surge in cases.