Tesco petrol station in Craigavon runs out of fuel

Customers at Tesco in Craigavon had to look elsewhere for fuel yesterday as none was available at the pumps.

An impromptu sign greeted drivers with the message: “Sorry. No petrol/diesel.”

Tesco has been contacted for a response.

It follows a small drop in petrol and diesel prices last week, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel excise duty by 5p .

The Consumer Council of Northern Ireland said last week that the average price of petrol and diesel had dropped by 3.4p and 1.9p respectively.

Although the cut in fuel duty came into force last Wednesday, many customers may still have to wait to see any real change while retailers work through their existing stock — which is still priced at the older rate.

As of March 31, the Consumer Council listed the average diesel price in Northern Ireland at 174.3 pence per litre, down from 176.2p on March 24. Petrol was 161.7p, down from 165.1p on March 24.

Richard Williams from the Consumer Council has called on retailers to pass on savings to customers as soon as possible.

He explained that the cost of petrol and diesel is determined by a broad range of factors, meaning some retailers will have the ability to cut prices more quickly than others.

Reasons can include when the fuel was purchased, the volume purchased at a certain price and the business model of the station which may offer discounts to entice customers into the shop.

“We have always seen a variation in pump prices across Northern Ireland and even within local areas,” he said.

He encouraged drivers to use the Consumer Council’s online Fuel Price Checker, which breaks down average cost by area.​​​​​​

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for further cuts to fuel duty. The milestone means the petition, which calls for fuel duty and VAT on fuel to be slashed by 40% for two years, will now be considered for debate by MPs.