‘They are putting every kind of obstacle in the way’: Irish hauliers complain over surprise customs checks in UK

Irish food, animal and plant exporters will require health certificates for their goods from October this year

Import checks are already becoming more frequent at the British border, three months ahead of the introduction of the country’s new post-Brexit customs code.

Irish hauliers say they have been subject to surprise inspections recently at the Welsh ports of Holyhead and Fishguard, which can delay loads for a number of hours.

And more delays and complications are on the cards once the UK rolls out its new rules from the end of October, they say.

The first phase will see Irish food, animal and plant exporters requiring health certificates for their goods.

Next January, “risk-based” identity and physical checks will be introduced for animal and plant products.

Later on in the year, checks for high-risk plant products will move from warehouses to border control posts, which are not always close to ports.

Eugene Drennan, head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said the UK border force is operating with a “heavy hand”.

“Their trade has washed out with the EU. And now they are putting every kind of obstacle in the way. The approach seems to be to put the boot in,” he said.

John Nolan of Nolan Transport, one of Europe’s largest freight companies, said he has had trucks stopped in the UK twice in the last week, but his drivers were not told the reason.

He said the new Brexit requirements from October will cause even more delays.

“There is no border on the British side at the moment,” he said. “They are going to do what the Irish side has done since Brexit.

“All customs procedures introduce delays. It kills the momentum of trade. People adjust, and they just sell less of it.”

Mr Nolan also foresees problems on the Irish side with issuing veterinary health certificates in time.

The certificates have to be issued by the Department of Agriculture on all goods of animal origin for loads going to mainland Britain, but there is a shortage of vets in Ireland.

Brian Murphy, a customs specialist with advisers Globaltrade.ie, said the vet shortage is “serious”.

He also said costs for exporters could escalate as the UK plans to charge between £20 and £43 per consignment for goods that enter Britain via certain ports, to help the government recoup the costs of building new border control posts, some of which have yet to be set up.

“There will be issues for exporters of agri-food from the first of October given the UK introduction of new additional health certificates, custom check requirements and the possibility of new common user charges which have yet to be defined,” said Aidan Flynn, chief executive of the Freight Transport Association Ireland.

“The lack of available information on this is problematic from a planning perspective due to the timeline for implementation. In fact, the UK government have just concluded a public consultation on this recently and are yet to publish their charging mechanism.

“This is on top of the reintroduction of the road user levy from August, which requires all foreign heavy goods vehicles to be registered and pay to drive on UK roads. So the costs associated with doing business with the UK are escalating.”

Britain withdrew from the EU at the end of January 2020 and then entered a transition period.