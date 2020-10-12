Thousands facing poverty at Christmas, warns Advice NI

Soaring unemployment and benefit delays could leave many families here destitute

A leading advice charity has warned that many families in Northern Ireland will be left penniless at Christmas unless the Government acts urgently to address concerns over furlough, job losses and ongoing issues over Universal Credit.

Despite the Government's announcement last Friday about a new Job Support Scheme to follow the current furlough scheme for employees, Advice NI said it remains concerned that thousands could see their jobs under threat and facing the daunting prospect of navigating the benefits system.

In addition, the charity said the reinstatement of the 'Minimum Income Floor' for self-employed claimants in November is likely to deprive many of much needed financial support.

Advice NI is now calling on officials and ministers in Stormont's Department for Communities and the UK Department for Work and Pensions to clarify when people who don't receive assistance from the Government's new scheme and lose their job should claim Universal Credit in order to receive a payment for their first Assessment Period and so not be left penniless at Christmas.

"I am deeply concerned about the poverty and destitution that could potentially face many this Christmas," said Kevin Higgins, Advice NI Head of Policy.

"Firstly, if we take the end of furlough, many thousands of people may find their jobs at risk and face into a redundancy situation.

"They will have to turn to the social security system for support, and for many, this will mean having to claim Universal Credit which is based on a monthly Assessment Period, hence the much-publicised concerns about the five week wait for the first payment.

"However, the biggest fear is associated with when these people claim Universal Credit.

"For example, if they claim Universal Credit and then afterwards receive their final furlough payment this will be counted as income in their first Assessment Period and will likely mean that they will receive little or no Universal Credit payment for the first Assessment Period; and have to wait until after the second Assessment Period which will most likely be after Christmas."

"Secondly, if we take the 'Minimum Income Floor', during the Covid-19 pandemic, self-employed people have been able to claim and get paid Universal Credit as this assumed level of earnings has not been taken into account in the calculations.

"However, this measure is due to end in November, meaning that self-employed people, regardless of their actual income, will be treated as having an assumed level of earnings equivalent to the National Minimum Wage depending on the age of the claimant, for someone aged 25 or over this would be £305.20 per week or £1,220.80 for the monthly Assessment Period.

"There is no doubt that this will significantly reduce or even eliminate any Universal Credit payment for self-employed claimants," Mr Higgins added.

"Advice NI urges both the Department for Communities and the Department for Work and Pensions in Great Britain to provide clarity on both the timing for a Universal Credit claim and an extension to the suspension of the Minimum Income Floor so that people are not left penniless during the holiday period."