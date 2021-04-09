Titanic Belfast uses up cash reserves to stay afloat

Titanic Belfast has said it's relying on the patience of Belfast Maritime Trust to enable it to put off contractual payments in order to stay afloat in the pandemic.

The attraction, led by chief executive Judith Owens, has been shut for most of the last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

A company report revealed its cash at bank and in hand has gone from £4.4m on April 1 2019 to £2.2m at the end of March 2020 as it used cash to keep going.

It had received support from the government furlough scheme as well as a grant of £1.6m from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Dividends paid had gone from £1.65m to £3.75m.

The report said that even when the venue had been permitted to open last year, it was operating at around 70% of usual visitor levels due to a lack of international visitors.

However, it said it was hopeful of a recovery later this year: "As one of NI's key strategic tourism assets and demand generators, Titanic Belfast will be integral to the rebirth and regrowth of the tourism industry in 2021/22."

In the year to the end of March 2020, turnover at the attraction had fallen slightly to £17.1m from £18m in 2019. Pre-tax profits were £3.5m, down from £4.2m, while net assets had fallen from £2.8m to £1.9m.

Including tourists and guests of its banqueting and conference facilities, it had drawn 824,479 visitors over the year to the end of March 2020. The business is made up of the visitor exhibition, a centre for conferences and banqueting, three catering outlets and a shop. There were an average of 266 staff during the year, reaching 292 at peak season.

But the report said it had suffered due to the "catastrophic impact" of Covid-19 on tourism, with further coronavirus restrictions the biggest risk facing the company. It said: "The company has been using extensive cash reserves and availing of the government furlough scheme to sustain the business through the difficult period.

It owed the Maritime Belfast Fund "contractual commitments of money to be paid relating to a sink fund for exhibition upgrades".

The trust had shown "forbearance," Titanic Belfast said, and an agreement in principle had been reached for the deferral of payments. Titanic Belfast had also restructured its business to operate as leanly as possible in order to take advantage of regrowth in the market.