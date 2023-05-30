2023 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies to be published on Thursday

This year’s Top 100 has been compiled by independent economist Maureen O’Reilly

The 2023 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton will be published on Thursday.

The annual magazine, which has been published continuously for more than 20 years, ranks Northern Ireland’s most successful companies in order of pre-tax profits.

Top companies are eagerly awaiting publication as they’ll find out where they are placed in the list.

This is the third year in which business advisory firm Grant Thornton has supported the publication as title sponsor.

Richard Gillan, the firm’s managing partner, said: “The Top 100 always provides a unique insight into Northern Ireland’s business landscape, showcasing the exceptional talent and resilience of local business leaders.

“This year’s guide will be no different and, as sponsors, we look forward to its publication on Thursday.”

The information on company performance used to compile the list is drawn from Companies House records, using the most up to date information available. For most companies, that means referring to the accounts for 2021, or for some, their accounts up to the first quarter of 2022.

The eagerly-waited chart will reflect how companies recovered from the impact of Covid-19 and lockdowns, and how for some, it became an opportunity to boost sales.

But it will also reflect how they have coped with the continued impact of Brexit and both the benefits and downsides of the NI Protocol.

It features a foreword from Joe Kennedy III, the US Special Economy Envoy for Economic Affairs.