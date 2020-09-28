Belfast Telegraph's Top 100 companies table tells a 'strong, reassuring' story for Northern Ireland firms

The Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies for 2020 which launches tomorrow has been hailed a "timely reminder of the ongoing strength and diversity of our economy".

The 64-page glossy magazine, which is a must-read guide to the success of our businesses, produced in association with top commercial law firm Arthur Cox, ranks the most successful Northern Ireland-registered companies in order of pre-tax profits.

And while the company accounts analysed by top economist John Simpson to create the list inevitably pre-date Covid-19, firms have revealed how they've tackled the impact of the pandemic. The list features an array of firms who have been making profits from £4.9m to £90m.

Lynsey Mallon, head of corporate and commercial at law firm Arthur Cox, which is supporting the magazine for the sixth year in a row, said: "Congratulations in advance to all of those businesses included in this year's Top 100 and we very much look forward to the publication of the list tomorrow.

"Despite 2020 being a difficult year due for many organisations due to Covid-19, the Top 100 provides a timely reminder of the ongoing strength and diversity of our economy. We have much to celebrate and it is a pleasure to once again be associated with Northern Ireland's pre-eminent guide to the best performing local companies."

Mr Simpson said this year's list continued a trend of growing profitability since the 2015 list ranked firms in order of pre-tax profits for the first time.

He said: "A reassuring feature of the listing is that the qualifying level of profits to justify inclusion was again higher than last year and continues a trend of the last five years-plus of improving profitability.

"The picture painted for this group of businesses was one of improving results. Since the most recent annual results are generally for trading years towards the end of 2019 and into 2020, the results reflect the achievements pre-Covid-19.

"The Top 100 is a strong and reassuring outcome."