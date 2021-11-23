Corporate deals hit £1.3bn for Northern Ireland so far in 2021 as activity heats up

Some Top 100 companies signed headline-grabbing deals in 2021 though the $1bn Euro Auctions sale to Ritchie Bros was easily the biggest talking-point of the year.

During the summer, news broke of a deal that help propel the value of mergers and acquisitions this year back to pre-pandemic levels, immediately.

It was announced that the low-profile, family-owned Euro Auctions in Dromore, Co Tyrone, was to be sold to the Canadian giant Ritchie Bros.

The price was £750m, or $1bn, the second largest takeover deal in Northern Ireland history after the acquisition of Moy Park by Pilgrims Pride in 2017.

While the takeover elevated members of the Keys family of Dromore to multi-millionaire status many times over, it also helped a couple of legal firms to claim top spots in the corporate advisors legal table for the first three quarters of this year.

Overall, the value of mergers and acquisitions involving companies here was close to £1.3bn to the end of September, according to the latest Experian report.

This was an increase from the £260m over the same nine months last year, a period obviously marked by uncertainty and caution caused by the onset of the Covid crisis.

“Northern Irish businesses are evidently comfortable in pushing ahead with the growth plans that may have been put on hold last year and there were 94 acquisitions in total, up from just 43 during Q1-Q3 2020,” the authors of the Experian report concluded.

“Figures were boosted by an increasing level of inward investment along with a very active private equity sector and, while the small to mid-market still contributes the bulk of volume, the year was notable for one of Northern Ireland’s largest ever deals — pushing the total value of transactions to £1.3bn.”

Overall, there were 157 transactions, mergers, acquisitions and equity positions announced in the first three quarters of the year, up by more than 40% on the 112 deals recorded over the same period in 2020.

Deals are continuing, with Longford-based timber processing giant Glennon Brothers announcing its completion of the acquisition of rival Balcas, the Fermanagh-based sawmill operator, from parent company SHV Energy. Combined revenues are expected to reach close to well north of £200m

Balcas, established in Enniskillen 1962, has two divisions, Balcas Timber and Balcas Energy, that generate a turnover of £108m a year. It employs 370 people.

Experian noted the involvement of two Belfast-based legal firms in both the Euro Auctions megadeal and the equity funding boost for Londonderry-headquartered Learning Pool.

Learning Pool, a provider of e-learning systems, received around £151m in funding led by Californian private equity house Marlin Equity Partners.

According to Experian, A&L Goodbody worked on 46 deals during the the year to date to top the legal volume rankings, just ahead of Tughans on 42.

“A&L, with £1.1bn worth of deals, and Tughans (£994m) were also one and two in the value rankings, each having worked on different sides of the Ritchie Bros / Euro Auctions and Learning Pool transactions among a host of other deals,” Experian reported.

The corporate team at A&L, acting for Euro Auctions, was instrumental in hammering out the details that led to the Ritchie takeover, operations manager Jonnie Keys said.

The family wanted to take the company “to the next level”, particularly in the US, while it was increasing revenue and profits, Mr Keys recently told the Irish Times.

Parent company, Gardrum Holdings, reported approximately £28m in pre-tax profit on revenue of £143m in 2019 — figures which place it at number 15 in the Top 100 Companies.

Founded in 1998, the company operates two brands, Euro Auctions and Yoder & Frey, and has more 200 employees in 14 countries.

It held 60 auctions, selling close to 90,000 items for more than £484m at nine locations in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the United States.

While the family was considering a sale for some time, it really began in earnest only six months before it closed in August, reportedly following final meetings in Iceland, regarded as half-way and neutral territory.

Derek Keys and his brother Jonnie who sold Euro Auctions

Derek Keys, the largest shareholder, asked Jefferies and A&L Goodbody to come on board as advisers. They looked at approximately 12 parties, with six strong contenders.

The family wanted to keep the company intact so ruled out a private equity buyer while an IPO was not seriously considered.

“We decided this [the Ritchie deal] was the best offer for ourselves, plus it was the best offer for the business . . . for continuity. Our general nature is we like to see people doing well,” Mr Keys told the Irish Times.

Other Northern Ireland deals this year included Japanese logistics firm Nichirei agreeing to take over the Belfast-based cold storage division of Norish for £66m and Albilad UK Income Opportunities, a Cayman Islands property investor, paying £87m for the Merchant Square office property in Belfast.

The biggest all-domestic transaction was the £34m management buy-out of Lisburn cable management company Uni-Trunk.

Growth was spread across sectors, with tech accounting for 48 or one-third of deals. This included Silicon Valley cloud computing business Intapp’s £37m purchase of Belfast software house Repstor.

Manufacturing was the next busiest sector with 36 deals, followed by wholesale & retail (30 transactions) and professional services.

Support services were at the centre of 16 transactions, up from just three over the same period last year, though those involving utilities dropped from 14 deals to 11.

Techstart has completed 12 deals so far in 2021 to rank as Northern Ireland’s most active investment firm, followed by Invest NI, eight, and Foresight Group, five.

HNH Partners was the leading financial adviser by deal volume, 12, followed by GMCG and EY. KPMG worked on transactions with a combined value of £862m to top the value table

Tughans, the Belfast-based commercial law firm, is delighted with the year so far.

“Deal activity in NI has rocketed in 2021 (in fact, this has really continued on from what we saw in the latter half of 2020),” said James Donnelly, head of the firm’s corporate department.

“The theme of private equity investments across a range of sectors and values has showed no signs of slowing and the number of traditional M&A transactions completing has soared.

“Deal values have risen significantly with English and US buyers dominating and seeing NI companies as attractive acquisition targets”

Slieve Donard

Alastair Keith, head of corporate at A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office, said deal activity “has been largely sector agnostic” but there are trends.

“There have been several transactions in 2021 with a disclosed value exceeding £50m.

“This includes the £775m sale of Euro Auctions to Ritchie Bros, the £87m sale of Merchant Square and the investment into Learning Pool by Marlin Equity Partners,” Mr Keith said.

“Another significant local transaction was the sale of Balcas by SHV Energy.

“We were delighted to have a lead advisory role on each of these.

“There has also been a notable increase in mid-market transactions in the jurisdiction — such as the acquisition of the North West Independent Clinic by Kingsbridge Healthcare Group and the acquisition of the Slieve Donard Hotel by US buyer AJ Capital Partners.

“Outside the jurisdiction, Northern Irish companies have been making strategic acquisitions. Examples include the Mzuri Group, which made a number of acquisitions globally, and Haldane Fisher who just recently acquired English company, Prowood.”