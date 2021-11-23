How companies were able to qualify for the Top 100 for 2021

Identifying the businesses that reported the highest levels of pre-tax profits has been a lengthy yet reassuring task. Even though many businesses have in the past year faced difficult trading conditions, the reassuring feature is that Northern Ireland businesses have fared rather better than might have been expected.

Last year, in a similar publication, we showed 100 businesses making pre-tax profits ranging from £4,900,000 to £90,000,000. This year our research shows profits ranging from £4,500,000 to £92,700,000. The range is wider, the median is lower but nevertheless these results are better than might have been predicted whilst trading through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some businesses have finished the most recent trading year with improved results. Others have traded with greater difficulty. A few ended their year with a net loss. Our research found 42 businesses which a year ago recorded a positive pre-tax profit but which have now recorded a loss. Most will be hoping that the next results will bring back positive profits.

The results registered with the official Companies Office flow in during the year at an uncertain pace. In 2020-21 the legal requirement for submission was eased by some months. Nevertheless, as a coincidence of timing, the results tabled in this publication have come just as most local businesses have registered results, usually for the full year of 2020.

Our research was extensive and continuous. The endeavour was to examine the results for all businesses registered in Northern Ireland as well as actually doing business in Northern Ireland.

This excluded businesses which do not register financial accounts here if, for example, they are registered in Great Britain, including the multinational retailers. A few locally registered businesses, including Hilton Meats, were excluded where, despite the formality of local registration, the trading activity here was limited or non-existent.

But another business, GNI (UK), is registered in England and is included in the list because its business focus is mainly Northern Ireland, and it owns part of the Moyle gas pipeline.

The process of examining trading results ended on October 5. Since then there may have been some updates or results for more recent years. This cut-off was chosen to facilitate this publication. It also seemed an appropriate point in the flow of results which peaked from July to September.

The yardstick which we have used to compare results is the level of pre-tax profits. For some companies, pre-tax profits are calculated after the inclusion of income (or losses) from exceptional transactions.

This leads, sometimes, to results which do not naturally compare with a previous year.

There is no guarantee that every significant earner of pre-tax profits has been identified. However, our hope is that very few may have slipped through our search procedure which covers nearly 1,000 companies. Naturally we would be grateful for corrections so that, next time, we can include any which have been overlooked.

Where businesses operated in a group, usually with one business being the ‘parent’ company, we have, where possible, based the final tabulation on the consolidated results for the group.