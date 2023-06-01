Joe Kennedy III: ‘Businesses must be encouraged to expand as NI embarks on its next chapter’

US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III says the Top 100 reflects the diversity of the economy here and the importance of US firms

As US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, I congratulate everyone who has contributed to the success of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 Companies.

From globally recognised brands to indigenous firms, each company reflects the wide diversity of employers who generate prosperity and opportunity right across Northern Ireland. As the largest foreign direct investor in the region, it’s especially encouraging to see a number of US businesses on the list, spanning diverse sectors like manufacturing, financial services and software.

The fact that 70% of Northern Ireland’s 1,200 international companies opt to reinvest in the region speaks volumes about your world-class research universities, competitive wage levels, skilled workforce, and the best telecommunications infrastructure per capita in Europe.

In April, I joined President Biden as he addressed local entrepreneurs and emerging leaders at Ulster University. In that impressive new campus, the President reminded us of our responsibilities to the next generation — in Northern Ireland’s case, one of the youngest populations in Europe. It was heartening to see young entrepreneurs from local groups like Young Enterprise so well represented at the event.

The following week, I led a Presidential Delegation to Queen’s University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. To many Americans, the Agreement’s legacy as a foundation for political and economic stability remains an inspiration to the wider world. Since its signing, local and foreign investment has helped generate over 200,000 new jobs, bringing Northern Ireland towards almost full employment. Over the last decade, the region has drawn almost $2bn in new investment from the United States alone.

These two events in April provided an opportunity for retrospection and a chance to celebrate hard-won gains. Yet the President’s narrative was firmly rooted in the future. He talked about young people who once left for opportunities overseas, now seeing their futures firmly rooted in Northern Ireland.

He also described their energy and dynamism as well as their capacity to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. Similarly, discussions at the culmination of the Queen’s University conference were not only about the past, but about capitalising on opportunities that lie ahead. I left Northern Ireland in April sensing an energy and a desire to secure an even more prosperous next chapter. I am honoured and excited to join with you in that work ahead, and there is much to do.

First, there is a great opportunity in Northern Ireland for existing firms to expand their footprint. Most of Northern Ireland’s top 100 organisations are fulfilling their potential because of strategically grounded decisions to reinvest and expand. In an economy dominated by small-to medium-sized enterprises, many more Northern Ireland businesses now have a genuine capacity to upscale and expand globally.

An essential component to that success is building connections and articulating the economic benefits of investing in Northern Ireland to new US partners. Central to this is my work with stakeholders in Northern Ireland to help advance their “10X Economic Vision”. It’s an ambitious but focused plan, homing in on strategic clusters where economic growth is most viable.

It’s been a pleasure getting to know the Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and the dedicated professionals on her team. While current political circumstances present challenges, Northern Ireland is in a strong place because of her leadership and deep conviction in Northern Ireland’s economic potential.

To the credit of officials in Brussels, Belfast and London, complexities around implementation of Brexit have given way to a unique set of trading arrangements that can provide real opportunities for more inward investment and trade growth.

Local business leaders often remind me that the Windsor Framework places Northern Ireland in a truly unique market position in protecting the region’s place within the United Kingdom while providing privileged trade access to the European Union.

Despite this opportunity, no government or business leader is oblivious to our shared, current challenges. Global economic headwinds, an accelerating climate crisis, and geopolitical impacts are forcing us all to think differently and creatively. Internally, the challenges to Northern Ireland’s productivity and the deep-rooted structural reasons behind them are acknowledged by every local leader.

Moreover, as many of the businesses listed in this report will testify, Northern Ireland’s internal market is not large enough to generate the level of growth to fully rebalance its economy. To thrive, local businesses must be encouraged to look beyond conventional borders and their traditional markets.

As a friend, the United States will continue to make the case that the restoration of the Assembly and Executive will give Northern Ireland greater control over economic policy and demonstrate stability to global investors.

Many US executives are already aware of Northern Ireland’s strong economic proposition and its potential for market access. But they also need clarity and certainty. Local politicians, accountable to those they serve, are best positioned to build a vibrant Northern Ireland economy that will benefit everyone.

The challenges confronting Northern Ireland — while difficult — are not unique. My own country is no stranger to polarised politics and systematic inequality. In recent decades a shifting global economy left many working Americans and their communities behind. The belief by some that economic gains would be naturally dispersed often served to exacerbate the very worst dyna.mics of economic inequality.

When President Biden took office, he pledged to confront this while fully integrating our domestic policy and foreign policy. His belief was that every action taken in our conduct abroad must be done with American working families in mind.

Central to this strategy is a fairer, more inclusive, and more durable global economic order. Whether it’s in Boston or Belfast, economic priorities built solely on innovation-driven growth will at best, bring limited success. Conversely, building a culture of inclusive innovation will help us confront stark social inequalities and bring benefits to us all.

President Kennedy is often associated with the saying “the rising tide lifts all boats”. His contention was that an improving economy, if harnessed correctly, can — and should — reach every participant. While possible, that success is not inevitable. It demands intervention, attention and care. As we seek to address shared goals and mutually beneficial opportunities, no-one from any community or neighbourhood should ever be left behind.

Congratulations again to every member of staff who has been a part of the continued success of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 companies. From boardrooms to production lines, your contribution to Northern Ireland’s upward trajectory is to be applauded.

I look forward to working with you as an advocate and partner as Northern Ireland embarks on its next, exciting chapter.

Joe Kennedy III was appointed US Special Envoy for Economic Affairs in December 2022