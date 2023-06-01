‘Let’s start to create Northern Ireland high streets fit for 21st century’

In the absence of an Executive, Glyn Roberts says retailers may have solutions to some of the problems facing the sector

Yet again it is fantastic to see so many retailers continuing to make it into the Belfast Telegraph Top 100.

It’s always worth reminding ourselves just how big a contribution our retail and wholesale sector makes to the Northern Ireland economy, with 15% of real GVA in 2020 and an output of £6.1bn. In 2022 there were 6,100 retail businesses with 129,000 people employed which accounted for 16% of jobs, according to Ulster University.

The 2023 EY Future of Retail report argues that retailers are now in a landscape where the customer is truly king, and just delivering customer-centricity is no longer enough to confer loyalty or advocacy.

Instead, retailers must find ways to integrate themselves into the everyday lives of their consumers by delivering tangible and intangible value. Success is now defined by the ability to build a trusted long-term relationship; the simple act of selling products in a transaction will no longer be enough.

EY contends that the disruptive forces shaping our sector are no longer framed by distinct events, but are instead forming a constant backdrop that continually tests retailers’ resilience and agility.

Retailers enjoyed a decade of relative economic stability between the recession and the outbreak of Covid-19. Today, the impact of Covid-19 is being compounded by supply chain shocks, accelerating inflation, the war in Ukraine and wider geopolitical tensions. Together, these factors are collectively undermining the era of globalisation and the relative prosperity that businesses have thrived in for decades.

The report concludes by stating very clearly that “retailers must revisit what their value proposition means to the customers they serve. How are they making customers’ lives easier, better, or more fulfilling? How can they deliver the right blend of convenience, service, and experience to demonstrate the value that they can provide? How do they differentiate from the multitude of other sellers that customers can choose from?”

We also need to rethink our high streets too. Valentine Quinio, senior analyst, Centre for Cities, summed it up very well: “The success of a high street depends on the economic strength of the city/town centre it sits in, and as such not all of them perform the same.

“In economically strong city centres, like London, Reading or Milton Keynes, the presence of high-value, high-paid jobs creates a market for shops and restaurants to sell to — and the high streets are vibrant as a result.”

She goes on to say that the lesson for local policymakers and planners is that the success of the high street cannot be approached in isolation from the other functions city/town centres should serve, including, particularly, as places for work. Their role, therefore, is to create the right conditions to attract businesses to the areas around high streets, by ensuring the right provision of high-quality office space.

The global challenges facing the NI retail sector and our high streets are compounded locally by having no Executive and no political stability. This underlines the need for Northern Ireland’s largest sector to step and raise its game in relation to new ideas and solutions to these problems.

With our newly elected 462 local councillors taking their seats in the eleven councils, Retail NI published its Revive NI document, which sets out key policy priorities on how to create green 21st century high streets, empower local councils and fix our broken and antiquated business rating system.

Retail NI wants to see refocused, reinvigorated, and resourced local councils that will be the change makers helping to create 21st century high streets. Alongside a dynamic retail and hospitality offering we also need to ensure our villages, towns and cities become multi-functional hubs with libraries, community services, police stations, healthcare, leisure, education, open spaces, housing and sports facilities.

The question that Retail NI members ask is how we can get local, regional and national governments all pushing in the one direction, and more importantly, how all these policy priorities can be delivered so we can create 21st century high streets.

For an incoming Executive, we set out our new proposals for additional rates relief to incentivise businesses to scale up and create jobs or invest in energy efficient technology. In addition, we are outlining proposals for an FDI rate relief scheme to encourage new companies to locate in disadvantaged areas to boost their local economies.

Looking at our wider local economy, Retail NI as part of Trade NI recently held a reception at the House of Commons with over 200 local business leaders, senior cabinet ministers, over 65 embassies, 80 MPs and policy makers in attendance. At this reception a major new economic report which seeks to provide a blueprint for economic growth and prosperity in Northern Ireland over the next 10 years and beyond was launched.

A Region Transformed and Creating Prosperity For All: The Prosperity Dividend, produced by accountancy and business advisory consultancy BDO NI, focuses on the economic transformation of Northern Ireland since 1998. It examines how local industries, businesses and high streets have been boosted by peace, prosperity and greater stability.

This is a blueprint for economic growth and prosperity for Northern Ireland. While it also looks back and recognises how far we have come over the past 25 years, our document is about a path to greater economic success over the next decade and beyond. We want Northern Ireland to be the very best place in the UK to locate, start and scale up a business.

Northern Ireland has vast untapped potential. We have a skilled workforce, a steady pipeline of talent from our higher and further education institutions, dual market access, and emerging clusters in new industries like tech, cyber security, and health and life sciences. But there is so much more we can achieve if we get the fundamental building blocks in place.

Things like ensuring political stability at Stormont, fixing our planning system to facilitate speedier construction of major capital infrastructure projects, investing in our educational institutions to ensure our workforce of the future has the right skills and competencies, capitalising on our dual market access, and reforming our public sector to remove our dependence on it will all help NI to achieve more.

Now more than ever, our Top 100 companies will have an indispensable role in supporting jobs, investment and most important of all, leading the way forward toward the revival and recovery in these difficult and challenging times. They will have a key role in reaching this new future and must be the thought leaders in driving this change and rebuilding and repurposing our economy as we navigate through these difficult times.

Let’s get to it.

Glyn Roberts is chief executive of Retail NI