‘Manufacturing can contribute more to NI economy, let’s commit to reach 20% target’

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, on the amazing prowess on display in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies

Engineers at Schrader, another highly-placed manufacturer on the Top 100, have been focused on the growing tyre pressure monitoring market for heavy goods vehicles

The Dungannon premises of Terex, one of the highest-placed manufacturers on the Top 100

Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn announced a £17m expansion earlier this year. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP joined general manager Miles Karemacher for the announcement

Perhaps it’s our largely rural population used to finding their own engineering ‘make do and mend’ solutions, or that our homes always had someone baking.

But we are a people who are great at making things, as evidenced yet again in this year’s Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton.

It is no surprise that many international manufacturers have come and made multiple investments here. It is also no wonder that the list contains many local firms with the family name on signs at the factory gates.

Entrants like Schrader Electronics, Seagate and Coca-Cola HBC arrived, thrived, and further invested through discovering great people. Encirc, Severfield and Terex, who first arrived here just after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, have picked up and expanded well established NI producers.

International investors are important, but we should be proud that is a homegrown business, Randox, who top this year’s list. Randox lead the way on a list that is peppered with domestic firms who demonstrate that they have the belief to take on the world.

Family businesses like Eakin Healthcare, Brett Martin, Walter Watson and Tobermore show we are successful in diverse manufacturing industries from life sciences to construction materials and food to engineering.

We have natural problem solvers and if we are wise, we will provide them with the conditions in which they can thrive.

The strongest economies including Germany and China are based on making physical things. The US is bringing their manufacturing jobs back. The Western World is awake to the need to reindustrialise as it recognises that when manufacturing grows, the entire economy grows with it.

Our sector contributes around 15% to our GVA, which is ahead of the UK at 10%, yet just a couple of miles away in the Republic of Ireland, manufacturing contributes more than third. It’s no wonder they’ve more money than they know what to spend it on.

Reaching a 20% contribution to GVA would drive wealth, exports and increased productivity whilst sustaining strong communities by creating jobs right across Northern Ireland.

It is achievable. In places like Mid-Ulster, the contribution from manufacturing is already double this target.

So, how do we get there? For us, it is about creating the most competitive region in Europe in which to start, sustain and grow a manufacturing business.

To achieve this, there are policy actions which the UK, a restored NI Executive and its agencies need to deliver.

The 10x plan needs the leadership of an NI Executive and a Programme for Government, which set stretching targets and take assertive action to deliver an economic plan which will be the envy of these islands. The Makers Alliance work builds on the 10x strategy and should be turned in to an action-based plan.

Our unique post-Brexit arrangements ensures NI goods to have unfettered access to the UK’s market and can freely circulate in EUs market. Evidence so far shows that this is driving exports and investment into the sector and to NI. We need to have a clear, memorable, and easily shareable pitch which capitalises on this proposition and leverage the overt goodwill in the UK, EU and through our US Special Envoy for Economic Affairs to attract investment and open market opportunities for our indigenous makers.

The UK’s ambitions to decarbonise is testing for us all but where there are challenges there are opportunities. Our industry is well placed and experienced. Swift support for firms to get their ESG plans in place to capture the opportunity is required.

Equally, whether in decarbonisation or elsewhere, UK wide interventions must find their way equitably to the nations and regions.

City Deals, Investment Zones and other economic levers should be properly industry led and not just industry consulted. Business knows what it needs and policymakers and delivery partners should hear them.

With the second most expensive energy in Europe, our competitive position is deeply damaged. As evidenced in the success of renewable generation targets, setting a price will drive market and regulatory action to deliver the prices which mean NI exporters can compete.

We need a skilled workforce particularly now as we drive towards greater productivity, automation and digitisation as firms tackle the likely to persist labour shortages.

In the short-term, a Northern Ireland specific Shortage of Occupations List to meet the unique demands of our economy is a must.

Near term, our Apprenticeship Levy needs to make its way back to firms as enjoyed elsewhere in the UK. This taxation without participation must be made fair.

The UK’s R&D tax credit scheme is globally recognised for driving investment into innovation. The model should be used to do the same for skills. Why not have Northern Ireland used as a ‘geo-fenced’ pilot area with the view to expanding to the whole of the UK?

Manufacturers continue to deliver on the promise to invest savings from industrial derating on capital and other investments. A long-term commitment to this policy and a focus on driving down the rate poundage at a regional and Council level will release investment currently stalled by uncertainty.

90,000 people are directly employed in manufacturing with a further 130,000 jobs supported in full. That means one in four families depend on a manufacturing wage. Work creates wealthy and as a result, healthy communities. NI’s manufacturers create jobs which are already well above the average in other industries. For its potential to be fulfilled, we must address the competitiveness areas which hinder its success and be clear, positive, and unapologetic about our globally unique post-Brexit proposition.

The sector is big and important which is why blue-chip partners like KPMG, Barclays, Mills Selig, CPL, Lockton, Atradius, Invest NI and InterTradeIreland sit alongside us for Manufacturing Month as we celebrate our makers and look at opportunities.

Our makers were at the heart of the 19th century industrial revolution and are poised and willing to go again. Let’s commit to reach a 20% target, reindustrialise, and deliver a productive, internationally envied, and quickly growing economy based on well paid, highly skilled, and regionally dispersed jobs.