Mergers and acquisitions activity has hotted up, but with stability, the opportunities could multiply

America’s interest in procuring a deal in Northern Ireland could become even stronger if an Executive gets back in place in Stormont, says Grant Thornton’s Paul Prenter

Last year, 2022, was a record one for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Northern Ireland, with Experian reporting 267 transactions across the 12 months.

While activity has increased to its highest ever level, so too has the level of scrutiny being applied by buyers.

As a result, transactions are at times taking longer, with negotiations drawing out on key items, and the agreement of earn-outs or completion accounts.

The matter was high up the agenda at the excellent Real Deal conference that took place recently in Kildare.

From talking to business owners and entrepreneurs who have gone through the exit process there is a clear message.

First of all, if anyone ever thought it was, they are finding that due diligence is definitely not easy.

You should always trust your instinct, prepare as early as possible, and of course, it’s key to have the right advisers in your corner.

It should be noted that the level of activity in Northern Ireland is somewhat at odds with a reported fall off in global M&A activity, particularly at the larger end of the deal spectrum where there are certainly fewer of those mega deals, over $5bn.

Instead, a greater number of smaller deals are happening, relatively speaking.

That fits the Northern Ireland market well and activity is across multiple sectors with significant traction in healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy, technology and beyond.

Our corporate finance team, now numbering 50 across Belfast and Dublin, is receiving new instructions and enquiries on an almost daily basis.

We are seeing deals that involve a strong mix of local and international entities, and we are working with many business owners who have come through Covid and are now considering their succession plans.

Many of our largest corporates continue to look outside the UK and Ireland to make acquisitions and drive growth, and their ambition is fantastic to see.

On the local front, Northern Ireland retains an exceptionally competitive banking network which, in contrast to other regions, still has a significant number of players. As such, for good opportunities, the banks are very much open for business.

So, what is the reason behind the increased level of scrutiny in transactions?

A lot of companies obviously did very well coming out of Covid, so there is an element that buyers want to be sure that those increased earnings are sustainable into 2023, 2024 and beyond, and not simply the result of a Covid-bounce.

As a consequence, we are getting a lot of buyers focusing in on quality of earnings when it comes to due diligence.

The reward, however, is worth it — and our view is, there’s never been a better time to invest in Northern Ireland.

That’s exactly what we’re telling prospective buyers when we’re marketing on the sell-side for Northern Ireland entities, highlighting the unique proposition of this region particularly with regards to access to the GB and EU markets.

For European and UK investors, that is resonating. We are also increasingly working on deals involving a US angle, whether that be on behalf of Northern Ireland-based companies expanding into the US market and requiring support to do so, or carrying out due diligence work for US clients on transactions they are making in the UK and Ireland.

Perhaps they were listening when US President Joe Biden recently remarked that American entities were queuing up to invest in Northern Ireland.

US President Joe Biden addressed an audience at Ulster University's new campus in Belfast at an event marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement

During his address in Belfast, the President suggested American companies could treble the $2bn already invested here.

The opportunities are clearly there, and (as President Biden was less than subtly hinting) could undoubtedly multiply with the greater certainty that would come with the reformation of the Northern Ireland Executive.

As always however, if the proposition presented by the business is right, there will remain high levels of interest from credible buyers and investors with ready access to funds.

Seeking professional advice at the earliest opportunity to ensure you’re best prepared to take your offering to market is vital, especially in the current climate of increasingly strict due diligence.

​Paul Prenter is a director of corporate finance at Grant Thornton.