NI Civil Service working to lay foundations for work of future Executive, says chief Jayne Brady

There is a “strong hint that a recession” could be just around the corner, a leading economist has said.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton, was speaking at the launch of the annual Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies.

Mr Webb said that while forecasters have yet to predict a recession, businesses should be wary of “an increasingly jittery consumer”.

He said: “My own sense is that consumer sentiment is providing a strong hint that a recession is an increasing realistic possibility.

“The Bank of England seems to be similarly minded, suggesting that 2023 will look and feel like a recession.”

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, said decision-making is constrained without a first and deputy first minister in place.

The Top 100 event in association with Grant Thornton, which was attended by leaders from many of the firms on the list, had an overriding theme of resilience.

But Ms Brady said that while she is still working alongside caretaker departmental ministers, challenges are presented “if issues are cross-cutting”. She said this includes budgetary decisions.

Ms Brady added: “We are still engaging with party leaders to make sure we can do all we can looking forward, including budget implications and energy implications and looking towards a recovery programme.

“We are working to make sure we’re laying the right foundations and I look forward to the new mandate Programme For Government.”

Stormont’s Ministerial Code indicates that any major or controversial decisions should be considered by all ministers.

But with Northern Ireland without an Executive since early February, the Civil Service is limited in the action it can take.

Ms Brady said progress since her September arrival in the role has been complementary to the private sector here. This includes the appointment of new personnel including former EY chief economist Neil Gibson as permanent secretary at the Department of Finance and the upcoming appointment of a new chief scientific and technology adviser.

Ms Brady said: “It’s about making sure that the private sector considerations are played into the role of the Civil Service.”

She was one of a panel of five who addressed an audience of around 100 people in the Rita Duffy Suite at The Merchant Hotel on Tuesday.

The panellists discussed prosperity and challenges in today’s economy.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive at Belfast Chamber of Trade & Commerce; economist John Simpson; Business Telegraph editor Margaret Canning, and Mr Webb completed the panel.

Mr Hamilton commended those within the Top 100 for their capacity to adapt over the past two years of the post-Brexit era and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former DUP economy minister and finance minister urged Stormont leaders to get back to work, adding: “We know from recent history that it is not good for investment to not have a working Executive.”

Mr Simpson, who compiled and analysed results in this year’s Top 100 Companies publication, also praised the resilience of NI firms and the “new blood” that joined the table for the first time this year.

He said: “There is evidence that recovery from the pandemic was taking place a year ago and of the 100 firms covered, 68 have reported higher profits than the previous year, making the cut-off point for placement even higher. It’s a happy experience.”

Schrader Electronics, the Co Antrim-based manufacturer of Remote Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (RTPMS), is number one in the Top 100. It is part of the global firm Sensata and posted a pre-tax profit of £102m, which is almost triple its pre-tax profit from the year before.

Grant Thornton managing partner Richard Gillan said his firm was “delighted” to support the Top 100 magazine.

“The list showcases the most profitable businesses across Northern Ireland and, although many of these are disparate in nature, one thing they all have in common is great leadership,” he said.

“Despite the many challenges over the last year, businesses here continue to outperform expectations, both locally and on the world stage.

“Congratulations again to every organisation named among the Top 100. It’s clear that our economy is in good hands.”