NIE Networks is Northern Ireland's number one company with £92.7m profit

Firm heads the list of the Belfast Telegraph’s 2021 Top 100 businesses in Northern Ireland

NIE Networks is at number one of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2021 in partnership with Grant Thornton after reporting pre-tax profits of £92.7m for 2020.

The Top 100 magazine, which is published today online and in print, ranks Northern Ireland-registered companies with major trading operations here in order of pre-tax profit.

This year’s Top 100, which is compiled by economist John Simpson, reflects the impact of the Covid-19 on the economy and some of our biggest businesses.

Richard Gillan, managing partner at Top 100 sponsor Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, said: “The Top 100 provides an insightful snapshot of the strength of our economy, along with the resilience, innovation and leadership excellence that has allowed businesses to thrive despite an often unpredictable and uncertain backdrop.

“It is heartening to see such a broad spectrum of companies, across all sectors and including family firms, large private enterprises, and multinational corporations, included in the 2021 Top 100 list, and I extend congratulations to all those featured,” Mr Gillan added.

Last year’s number one company Danske Bank is now at number 36 in the table, after its pre-tax profits plummeted from £90m to £13m between 2019 and 2020.

NIE Networks owns the electricity infrastructure across Northern Ireland and helps keep 900,000 customers supplied with electricity.

Part of ESB in the Republic of Ireland, its business is completely separate to suppliers such as Power NI.

Moy Park follows at number two with pre-tax profits of £75.8m, followed by Almac Group with £63.6m, NI Water at £58.4m and Bank of Ireland with pre-tax profits of £57m.

Gavan Walsh, finance and regulation director at number one company NIE Networks, said that as an essential service provider, its teams had worked throughout the pandemic to keep customers supplied with electricity.

“It has been a difficult 18 months for our economy, but as an essential service provider our teams worked throughout the pandemic to keep our customers supplied with electricity.

“We know how important that was because we know our customers relied so heavily on their electricity with homes becoming schools, offices and so much more.

“Our teams did a fantastic job in difficult circumstances, supporting not just our domestic customers but the other essential front-line businesses we all came to rely on so heavily as well as, of course, our incredible healthcare services who continue to do a magnificent job for all of us.”

He said its position at number one reflected its strength as a business. “To be named number one company is acknowledgement of how hard our teams worked to deliver for our customers and ensure that — as a business — we remain strong and able to sustain an annual investment of over £100m into the Northern Ireland electricity network.

“That investment can only be supported if we deliver our services efficiently and we are constantly working to improve our services so that we can sustain the growing investment requirements to help deliver the transition to net zero that our economy is targeting.”

Mr Walsh said the company contributes over £150m annual to the economy through employment, taxes and supplier contributions.

At the launch of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast, from left, Grant Thornton NI managing partner Richard Gillan, Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning and former BBC presenter Seamus McKee, who presented the event

Attending the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 in Association with Grant Thornton, from left, Colin Piggott, Grant Thornton, Kellie-Anne Hoey, SHS Group and Jane Lee, Grant Thornton

Guests in conversation at the launch of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton

Guests in conversation at the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton