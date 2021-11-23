Revealed: Northern Ireland's Top 100 Companies 2021 – Full list

Subscribe or log in to access our list of Northern Ireland's top 100 most profitable businesses and up-to-date company profiles

Economist John Simpson, who compiles the Top 100, joined a panel discussion at the launch of the Top 100 Companies in partnership with Grant Thornton, along with Margaret Canning, business editor of the Belfast Telegraph, Angela McGowan, director of the CBI in NI and Andrew Webb, chief economist of Grant Thornton NI

Welcome to the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies in association with Grant Thornton. We are delighted that the prestigious business advisory firm is supporting our must-read guide to Northern Ireland’s most profitable companies.

The Belfast Telegraph is pleased to present a publication which reflects the tremendous resilience of our biggest and best companies in the face of inconceivable pressures resulting from the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

After a period of flux last year, companies have had to settle into coping with Covid-19. For some of them, it’s led to a surge in demand for their products and services.

Economist John Simpson compiled the Top 100 using the latest-available accounts for companies registered in Northern Ireland. For 84 of the 100, the accounts cover some, if not all, of 2020 and therefore reflect the impact of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 is far from the only source of turmoil in the economy. The end of the Brexit transition period in January this year ushered in the much-discussed NI Protocol, which has added costs to some businesses but also created new opportunities, arguably for an even greater number of firms.

The protocol has been a factor in outbreaks of civil unrest over the last year which haven’t done the image of Northern Ireland any favours.

But we believe the Top 100 tips the balance the other way when it comes to showing what’s good about Northern Ireland. It demonstrates that we have a cohort of strong and determined businesses whose leaders have shown great focus in simply getting on with the job in hand.

Those are the qualities which count. They’re also the qualities which get us noticed on the international corporate stage as shown by the $1bn takeover of the family-run and hugely successful Euro Auctions in Co Tyrone by Ritchie Bros in Canada.

The Top 100 reflects the resilience of biggest and best companies Belfast Telegraph Business Editor Margaret Canning

Because the Top 100 is a snapshot which is based on full-year accounts, the placing of some companies, such as Danske Bank, doesn’t reflect a more recent bounce back to pre-tax profit of nearly £50m for the first nine months of 2021, compared to £13m for the whole of 2020.

Many of the companies have been battling the unexpected economic after-effects of the pandemic, such as the rise in cost of building materials.

And many of the energy suppliers on the list have gathered unwelcome attention for increasing costs to customers as they themselves contend with soaring wholesale gas markets.

Encirc, the former Quinn Glass and a highly-placed firm on the list, has said its energy costs have gone up by 150% this year. These factors are making life even harder for consumers.

But we all have a lot to be thankful for. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) kept the spectre of large-scale unemployment at bay, and one company on our list, John Graham Holdings, was in a position to repay some of the government support it received for employee wages.

The most eloquent tribute to the CJRS came from Ulster Carpets’ chairman John Wilson, who remarked that without it, the firm would have had to make compulsory redundancies, “blighting to the lives of those affected”.

Ulster Carpets isn’t on this year’s list, but there’s no doubt that the CJRS and other government support in the pandemic have left it and other firms in a strong position to take advantage of the upturn, and hopefully return to the Top 100 in the future.

Since the CJRS came to an end in September, a much-feared jump in unemployment hasn’t materialised. And in fact, many companies, particularly in manufacturing, just can’t find the staff they need.

In order to write profiles on the 100, I reached out to all the businesses to hear about recent activities and requested pictures of CEOs or managing directors. Some are publicity-shy so where that’s the case, a logo is used instead.

For Lynn’s Country Foods, the company requested that we use a picture of its late founder, Denis Lynn.

The publication also features the voices of business leaders on their outlook for the economy. Thank you to everyone who contributed and of course, to John Simpson for compiling the list. Thank you to Grant Thornton for their support.

It’s impossible to predict what 2022 has in store for our Top 100 Companies, but we think their hard work over the last 18 months has set them up well and deserves celebration.