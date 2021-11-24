Soaring energy costs should flatten soon, economist says at launch of Top 100​​​​​​​

The rising prices which have hit businesses in recent months should level out within a year and a half, an economist has said at an event to celebrate the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies .

Andrew Webb, chief economist at business advisory firm Grant Thornton, said he did not expect factors which have pushed up inflation in recent months would continue beyond the next 12 to 18 months.

Grant Thornton is the sponsor of the 2021 Top 100 publication, which ranks Northern Ireland-registered companies by pre-tax profit. This year’s number one is NIE Networks, which reported pre-tax profit of £92.7m for 2020.

A launch event was held at Belfast’s Merchant Hotel to mark the publication of the Top 100 , attended by representatives of many of the companies.

Grant Thornton managing partner Richard Gillan congratulated the Top 100 companies on making the prestigious list.

He said Northern Ireland’s companies were used to challenging conditions, which may have helped them cope with the fall-out from Covid-19.

“In fact, some would say that we are battle-hardened — and maybe that has stood to our benefit over the last 20 months as the pandemic has created the most dynamic environment that most of us can remember,” he said.

“Suffice to say that very few of us have had the luxury of adopting a ‘business as usual’ mindset.”

A panel discussion featured Angela McGowan, director of business group the CBI in Northern Ireland; Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton NI, and economist John Simpson, who compiles the Top 100.

Companies have said they face serious challenges from rising energy costs resulting from soaring wholesale gas prices worldwide.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said NI Water, which is number four in the Top 100, had already faced additional energy costs of £19.7m this year, a figure which could increase by a further £5m by the end of the financial year.

And glass business Encirc, at number 10 on the list, has said it’s facing a 150% increase in its energy costs this year.

Energy costs have been contributed to a 4.2% increase in inflation in the year to October 2021, prompting the Bank of England to indicate that it will soon increase the base interest rate from 0.1%.

Rising second-hand car prices prompted by a shortfall in the supply of new cars due to a microchip shortage have also contributed.

Discussing the problems facing the Top 100, Mr Webb said he did not think an increase in interest rates was appropriate.

“You can’t do anything about inflation in the near term so if you’re considering raising interest rates, I’d have to think — what are you trying to slow down, or deflate, through interest rates?

“Looking forward to the next 12 to 18 months, I really don’t see anything that will sustain inflation. Having looked at shipping costs, they’re starting to flatten, and in some cases, come down, so you would hopefully see that fall out of inflation over the next while.

“A lot of what’s driving inflation is second-hand car prices, and you would hope that once the microchips are sorted and the new cars start coming on stream, that should all correct itself.”

He suggested that energy costs would soon flatten if not start falling, another factor which he said added to the argument against increasing rates. But he predicted that the Bank’s monetary policy committee would nonetheless proceed with an interest rate rise to 0.25% in December.

But he said he felt it was the wrong course of action as consumer sentiment was becoming more negative, and companies were also facing a rise in National Insurance while people on benefits were contending with the loss of the £20 per week uplift in Universal Credit.

”So if the consumer starts to run out of steam, then the economy starts to run out of steam. If you’ve put up interest rates by that point, then you’ve choked the recovery off,” he added.