Why now is ideal time to ensure your tax affairs are in order

Keeping up with changes to international taxation law is a challenge to business, says Jonathan Megaw, head of large corporate and international tax at Grant Thornton

The relative ease with which businesses can access the world’s markets could not be more starkly contrasted than with the complexities of navigating the resulting international taxation.

The tax regimes governing international trade can only be described as transient, both domestically in the UK and on the international stage. Evolving global guidance, new legislation, and developing (sometimes conflicting) interpretation by the courts is exacerbating the challenges to businesses as they seek to minimise tax risk, maximise tax efficiency, and remain legally compliant.

For those operating in Northern Ireland, there is the added challenge of doing business in the only part of the UK that has a land border with a country offering a lower corporate tax rate — that is without mentioning the unique intricacies that come with the Windsor Framework.

Navigating the complexities of international tax necessitates a clear understanding of the current position of your business and its strategy for the future, whether you are part of a global enterprise already or seeking to expand outside the UK as part of your growth plan.

Take transfer pricing as an example. Pillar 2 is the most significant change to the international tax landscape in recent years.

The Pillar 2 international tax rules (announced in the Spring Finance Bill 2023 for accounting periods commencing on or after December 31, 2023) will introduce a new global minimum tax of 15%.

Effectively, groups within the scope of Pillar 2 (essentially, consolidated revenue over €750 million per annum) will need to calculate and report an effective tax rate in all the jurisdictions in which they operate. If the effective tax rate is under 15% (regardless of local tax rates and reliefs), a top-up tax liability may arise.

Businesses below the Pillar 2 threshold are not exempt from new rules either, as UK transfer pricing documentation requirements are increasing this year, further magnifying administrative burdens.

Since April 1, it has been a requirement that key transfer pricing documentation (i.e. Master File, Local File and Summary Audit Trail documents) must all be prepared in advance of a company filing its UK corporation tax return and provided to HMRC on request within 30 days.

Elsewhere, international financing is receiving considerable attention by HMRC, and most worldwide tax authorities are both adding to and bolstering their anti-avoidance measures.

Cross-border financing is a necessary staple of almost all international enterprises, however, the UK legislation governing this type of financing is incredibly complex (as it includes tests on form and motive, rules restricting interest deductibility and numerous anti-avoidance measures to name a few).

The need for meticulous intergroup finance planning has never been higher given the heightened risk of huge tax inefficiencies and being subject to a range of legislative challenges by tax authorities.

On top of numerous legislative challenges, the UK Government now compels large corporates (and certain individuals they employ) to assure their tax position via tax risk management regimes.

Subject to certain thresholds, there are requirements for businesses to publicly publish their tax strategy, adhere to the corporate criminal offence legislation and appoint a senior accounting officer (who is responsible for maintaining appropriate tax accounting arrangements and can incur personal fines if there is a failure to comply with the necessary obligations).

We are increasingly working with our large corporate clients because, although the requirements are convoluted and burdensome, compliance is essential as failure to adhere to the obligations can carry significant penalties.

All of this is of significance as HMRC seeks to invest greater resources to tax investigations, so it is more important than ever to remain compliant.

After scrutiny from the National Audit Office about the lack of tax investigations, HMRC has been decisive in recruiting over 2,000 additional staff and moving resource previously deployed on Covid schemes to frontline investigations.

On top of that, HMRC continues to invest heavily in sophisticated data mining technology and new sources of information, meaning HMRC is improving how it profiles for errors (whether careless or deliberate).

In certain risk areas, HMRC will also seek to deploy more of their tools and resource. For example, HMRC recognises transfer pricing as a key risk area, as it has returned large tax collections from transfer pricing enquiries. Therefore, HMRC conducted a UK-wide recruitment drive to build up their ‘senior’ transfer pricing and international tax expertise.

With more staff, better profiling, and greater information resources, the probability of an enquiry has never been higher. When you couple that with the complexity and ever evolving nature of international tax, and the punitive measures imposed on businesses that fail to comply, now more than ever is the time to invest in ensuring your tax affairs are in order.

​Jonathan Megaw joined Grant Thornton in 2023 to lead the large corporate and international tax team in Belfast. Previously, he worked for over 10 years at HM Revenue and Customs, where he specialised in complex international tax issues, led UK corporation tax compliance checks and prepared international tax cases for litigation