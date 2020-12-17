Tourism looks to future after suffering £500m loss

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, and Joan O’Shaughnessy, chairman of Tourism Ireland, at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Ready for Recovery’ virtual event

Younger people and those visiting friends and relatives are likely to be the first to come to Northern Ireland when international tourism starts to recover, it has been claimed.

Tourism Ireland, which markets the whole of the island overseas, launched its 2021 plans as the industry continues to suffer from the impact of Covid-19.

Chief Niall Gibbons said tourism in NI had lost almost £0.5bn this year due to the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Tourism Ireland said it expected closer markets such as Great Britain, mainland Europe and North America to bring the earliest opportunities for growth next year.

Mr Gibbons estimated business was down 80% across the island as a whole from overseas visitors, a loss of €5bn.

In Northern Ireland, the annual overseas spend is £600m, with a similar loss expected to have taken place there too. That would put the estimated spend at just £120m - a drop of £480m.

"There aren't any words to describe the decimation and devastation in relation to what has happened," Mr Gibbons said. "The international spend is about 75% of the total tourism pie, from March onwards that essentially went to zero."

Tourism Ireland said its research indicated that younger people and those wishing to visit friends and family were likely to be the first to return.