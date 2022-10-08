Trade deal with EU must deliver for NI economy, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader believes new spirit of cooperation can also resolve post-Brexit issues with the UK

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he looks forward to “a privileged trading relationship with the EU” for Northern Ireland if its place in the UK internal market is also restored as a result of talks over the NI Protocol.

The DUP leader said he was hopeful that a new spirit of cooperation between the UK and EU would translate into a solution to problems with the post-Brexit trading arrangement, which has led to friction in the trading relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the DUP conference.

His party exited power-sharing in Northern Ireland in January in protest at the protocol, which has kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call an Assembly election if the parties have not returned to power-sharing in three weeks time.

Legislation passed in February says that if devolution is not restored by October 28, the Secretary of State must then call an election to take place within 12 weeks.

Sir Jeffrey said he did not think an election was a good way forward.

“Well, look, I don’t think an election will solve anything. I don’t think it will change the issues that need to be resolved, but we’re ready for the election if it comes,” he added.

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Justice Minister Helen McEntee held talks with Mr Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker, Minister of State.

Mr Baker posted a picture of the smiling group on social media earlier as they met at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Lancaster House in London.

A joint communique, issued after the meeting, committed both sides to “doing everything possible” to restore power-sharing.

Technical discussions have also resumed between the UK and EU on the issues, and Mr Coveney said those talks had gone “reasonably well”. He also held talks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday.

Sir Jeffrey said there had been a shift in attitude between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, but that the atmosphere needed to translate into concrete action.

He continued: “It certainly appears that the mood music is different but, look, words are all very well.

“We need actions, we need solutions and we need them quickly. I hope that the bonhomie will translate into an agreement that delivers an outcome on the protocol that respects Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market, and offers adequate reassurance to the EU that the integrity of their single market will also be protected.”

He said there were potential gains for Northern Ireland’s economy, adding: “I want an outcome that is good for Northern Ireland, that enables us to trade freely within the UK but also to have a privileged trading relationship with the EU which is good for our economy, good for our agri-food sector and good for manufacturing.

“I want an end to the 25% steel tariffs on steel moving within the UK. I want to see those trade barriers removed so that we can realise the opportunities for the NI economy.”

Sir Jeffrey would not say if the party was actively preparing for a return to devolution.

He said: “As I’ll be saying at my party conference this weekend, we are very clear that if we get the right solution on the protocol and if we see NI’s place within the UK internal market respected, then we are ready to play our part and get back in to the Executive and see a fully functioning Executive working and delivering for NI.”

Sir Jeffrey said that a change of government in London had contributed to the thaw between the UK and EU. No substantive talks on the protocol have taken place since February.

“From our discussions with the EU, I think that the change of Prime Minister and a new government in London opens up an opportunity for fresh discussions,” he added.

“But we need to see beyond the very warm words, we need to see actions. Everyone knows what the problem is and everyone knows what a potential solution looks like.

“It has to be a solution that delivers for Northern Ireland, a solution that enables political institutions to be restored, and that means restoring NI’s place within the UK market.”

Sir Jeffrey is due to deliver a keynote address at the DUP conference in Belfast today.

The theme of the conference — the first in three years due to the pandemic — is ‘Moving Forward Together’.