Trade pact: MLAs seek clarity on roaming charges and parcels

New trade rules need to be spelled out clearly and quickly to companies and consumers to minimise costs and confusion after the Brexit transition period ends in three days, Stormont politicians have said.

While the UK will no longer be part of the EU, Northern Ireland remains subject to EU regulations as it stays inside the Single Market and the customs area.

Concerns have been raised over whether mobile phone roaming charges could be reintroduced, and there are worries over whether parcels coming from Britain will be subject to delays and additional EU charges.

Some parcel services, including DPD and Hermes, have suspended deliveries until details of how the new rules will operate becomes clear.

And while all four of the UK's mobile phone networks say they have no plans to reintroduce roaming charges, they could still do so in the future.

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers said: "What we all need is absolute clarity as to what the future trading arrangements entail because the uncertainty is already acting as a deterrent for some companies to continue trading in Northern Ireland.

"The Government has signed up to the Northern Ireland Protocol and also to a new trade deal with the EU. It is therefore for the Government to tell us what the implications are for future trade between GB and NI in both directions.

"We have already heard of a reluctance - even a refusal - by certain delivery companies to continue to send goods to Northern Ireland, with some quoting offputting and punitive shipping charges, whilst for others it is business as usual.

"The UK Government needs to spell out very clearly and simply what the position is, so that the public and the firms affected are left in no doubt."

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said the while mobile phone providers said they have no plans for roaming charges at the moment, "the future is a little less certain".

He urged people to ask their phone provider about roaming charges when they renewed their contracts and shop around.

Mr Dickson felt market forces could put a brake on new roaming charges.

"The reality is that the first one who breaks ranks and reintroduces roaming charges - they will be toast," he said.

But parcels is a more difficult issue, the MLA said.

"It takes you into very complicated customs territory," he said, adding that some online retailers may "simply no longer be able to provide to Northern Ireland" if deliveries here face extra costs.