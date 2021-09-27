Translink unveils plans to transform its car park into workplace facility

Translink is planning to transform its car park into a first-class facility at Lanyon Stations

Translink is planning to redevelop its car park at Lanyon Place in Belfast into a new facility that its believes will become one of the city’s healthiest workplaces.

The transport organisation revealed its proposal ahead of a major planning application later this year for the car park.

The proposal aims to create a high quality, accessible and flexible space that provides workspaces, informal meeting and breakout areas, formal meeting spaces and private working areas.

It will also deploy environmentally conscious design using sustainable, low carbon construction methods.

The sustainability and wellbeing targets include BREEAM Excellent (Building Research Establishment's Environmental Assessment Method) – established method of assessing, rating, and certifying the sustainability of buildings – and consideration of WELL Certifications as well as the use of sustainable materials throughout the construction phase.

Paddy Anderson, chief financial officer at Translink said: “We are pleased to be taking these important redevelopment plans forward as part of our longer-term strategy. As a regeneration project, we look forward to enhancing the transformation of Lanyon Place by delivering a world class commercial office development on a site which is an important gateway on a prominent arterial route within the city.”

“This major development follows other work by Translink in enhancing the area, including the new Glider halts and the refurbishment of the frontage and foyer of Lanyon Place Station and further emphasises our commitment to contributing to this vibrant hub.”

The CFO added: “We are looking forward to the pre-application community consultation and would encourage everyone to have their say on our proposals.”