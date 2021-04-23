Two new restaurants preparing to open in Belfast

Two new restaurants are gearing up to open in Belfast as they await the outcome of liquor licence applications in early May.

One of the restaurants, part of a new Northern Irish burger chain, is in the south of the city.

Yo Burger, which launched above Bangor’s Hophouse bar last year, has taken up residence on the Lisburn Road’s Marlborough House, with an opening date set for May. It will employ 30 people and trade with a restaurant licence.

Yo Burger operations director Zara Beggs said: "We opened in Bangor last year, and the plan was to always open some sort of food house in the Hophouse, which was a wet bar.

"We decided the street food route was the one to take, so the concept of Yo Burger was born.

"We have only opened the Bangor restaurant for a total of two weeks because of the lockdowns, but our takeaway service has been very popular, so we look forward to reopening again there soon but also launching our Lisburn Road store.

"The Lisburn Road is a very vibrant part of the city. There are so many local takeaways and restaurants in what is a very heavily populated area. Once the students come back, we expect it to be do very well"

Yo Burger will sit alongside Irish entrepreneur Brody Sweeney’s Thai takeaway Camile, frozen yoghurt cafe Spoon Street and property agent Pinpoint. It will occupy part of the former M&S unit.

Meanwhile, in Belfast city centre, a new restaurant could be on the cards for Wellington Place.

A notice shows that Catch 2020 Ltd, a recently incorporated company which lists Joanne Mulligan, John Trainor and Brendan Hurl as directors, has applied for a licence for a restaurant to sit beside the nine-floor Merchant Square building, which will be fully occupied by PwC.

The directors, who are also partly behind Belfast’s Balmoral Hotel, which is currently undergoing a £2.5m extension project, are awaiting the outcome of a licence application.

The newer element of Merchant Square is in the final stages of construction according to PwC, which has revealed that almost 3,000 square feet of the building will be dedicated to a wellbeing zone.

The hospitality sector is set to reopen on April 30, with licensed premises, including social clubs, allowed to resume outdoor from that date, limited to six people from no more than two households and with all contact details recorded.

An indicative date of May 24 has been set for the indoor reopening of unlicensed and licensed premises.

The next formal review of the coronavirus regulations will be carried out on May 13.

Restaurateur Michael Deane called on Stormont to not "penalise hospitality" as the economy begins to reopen.

He recently told the BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show: "When we go into shops, we’re not really seeing hand-sanitising stations. We’re not seeing anything being checked or policed.

"The supermarkets are a free-for-all and hospitality is going to possibly pay a high price for maybe not getting open again.

"If this virus is where it is, where it’s more or less starting to go away, I don’t see how hospitality can take any blame because we haven’t been open.

"If the R-rate rises, we’re going to be the bogeymen and we’re going to be closed down again. If we close down again, that’s basically hospitality finished."