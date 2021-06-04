Tyrone horticulture business enjoys a rise in sales and profits

A Co Tyrone horticulture company has reported a 14% increase in sales to £208m as more people turned to gardening during lockdown

Westland Horticulture in Dungannon had 42% growth in pre-tax profits from £10.2m to £14.5m over the year to the end of August 2020.

Employee numbers also grew from 740 to 747, with the company’s pay bill for staff growing from £24m to £27m.

Westland Horticulture owns brands including birdseed product Peckish and seeds business Unwins,

A strategic report filed with the accounts said that “the trading results and year end financial position were considered to be satisfactory”.

"The directors believe that there are still opportunities for growth as new lines are introduced in the growing media and fertilizer market.” It said there had been increased demand for horticulture products during the pandemic.

Net assets had grown from £51.3m to £57m, while cash levels had more than doubled from £16.5m to £35.5m.

The business had been growing organically and through acquisition, the company report said, while maintaining gross margin percentages at the same level as the year before. Westland Horticulture has benefited from a renewed focus on gardens during the pandemic, when people whose movements were limited by lockdowns turned instead to improving their homes and gardens. Garden centres have also enjoyed a boom.

Westland Horticulture acquired Gardman Limited in England in late 2018. It also acquired plant food and compost firm William Sinclair and Cranswick Pet Products in recent years.

The company said performance since year-end had been encouraging. “The Covid-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for the business. We continue to monitor but we do not foresee any material impact on our future performance,” it said.