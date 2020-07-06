Tyrone sisters raise over £80k for cancer charity

Caroline Irvine (centre) with her Chanel bag and sisters Anita and Donna Ross from My Sister’s Closet

Two Northern Ireland sisters have raised more than £80,000 for a blood cancer charity.

Anita Ross and her sister Donna, are originally from Co Tyrone but are based in Belfast and run local independent fashion retailer My Sister's Closet.

In September 2019, Anita was diagnosed with blood cancer, Hodgkin Lymphoma, and bravely shared her story on the social media platforms of their fashion business.

To mark the end of Anita's chemotherapy journey and to celebrate now being cancer free, the sisters gave away a stunning Chanel Trendy CC handbag, worth over $6,000, with all proceeds being donated to Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI. The lucky recipient was Caroline Irvine from Newtownsaville in Co Tyrone.

Speaking previously Anita said: "The online community Donna and I have built up over the years was amazing in supporting me through this difficult time."