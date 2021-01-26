800 posts at risk as online retailers dive for assets

Around 800 retail jobs in Northern Ireland are expected to go as online retailers moved closer to snapping up brand assets of department store chain Debenhams and Topshop.

The renewed prospect of job losses come as the first labour market survey of 2021 today is expected to show an unemployment rate of over 4% for the end of 2020.

Boohoo's swoop on Debenhams and Asos's anticipated deal for Topshop and other Arcadia brands reflect how the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the move to online shopping.

It will bring the loss of about 500 jobs at Debenhams here, and 280 jobs at dozens of Arcadia stores and concessions, like Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Topman. There are also Arcadia concessions in Menarys stores around NI.

Four Debenhams stores here - key anchors for shopping centres Ballymena, Newry, Belfast and Craigavon - are tipped to close by the end of March. In a separate move, Asos told investors that it is in exclusive talks to buy the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands and online businesses from administrators for Sir Philip Green's Arcadia empire.