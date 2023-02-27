900,000 more households to receive £400 energy bill support

An online portal has opened to help 900,000 more households across England, Scotland and Wales to access the £400 support from the Government to help with energy bills.

Households without a direct relationship to an electricity supplier, such as those living in park homes and care homes, can now apply on the online portal to receive the support as a one-off, non-repayable lump sum under the “alternative funding” route of the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS AF).

A dedicated customer helpline is available to assist eligible customers without online access.

The payment will be paid directly into people’s bank accounts.

The exact date that an eligible household will receive support will depend on when the application is made and when the payment can be processed by the relevant local authority.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said more than £7.2 billion has been provided so far to 97% of households across England, Scotland and Wales through monthly instalments, which most households receive automatically in the same way they pay these bills.

Ministers are also warning households to stay alert to potential scams and report them to relevant authorities where they are suspected.

The Government said it will never provide any links to the application portal, or directly ask individuals to apply for the £400 support.

Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Amanda Solloway, said: “We understand the pressure households are under which is why we’ve already stepped in to pay around half of people’s energy bills this winter, and from today, thousands more will be able to apply securely for their £400.

“Today I’m urging everyone who couldn’t get their EBSS discounts in the regular way to apply via our secure channels.

“If you don’t have a direct contract with an electricity supplier, it’s essential you submit your application as soon as possible. The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you.”