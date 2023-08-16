Aldi looking to hire 1,700 workers in warehouses before end of year

Supermarket giant Aldi is planning to hire more than 1,700 workers in its warehouses across the country between now and the end of the year.

The company said the recruitment drive includes full-time and part-time positions at its regional distribution centres, with salaries of up to £53,000 a year.

Aldi said the move forms part of its nationwide expansion plans to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business, there are also real opportunities to progress.”