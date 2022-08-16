Amazon receives go-ahead for two new data centres in Dublin

Amazon has secured planning permission for two new data centres in north Dublin.

This is despite objections from environmental groups which expressed concern that it would place further pressure on limited energy supplies and have an adverse environmental impact

Dublin City Council has approved an application made by Amazon through Colliers Properties for permission to construct two new data centres on a 3.75-hectare site in Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park.

A division of the US multinational, Amazon Web Services, already has a data centre at the same location. The new data centres will be housed in two new two-storey buildings on a site of the former Ricoh building which is earmarked for demolition.

The larger building will have two additional mezzanine levels. A dozen emergency generators will also be located in adjoining compounds.

Amazon has estimated that between 15 and 58 staff will work at the data centres over a 24-hour period, while up to 400 staff will be employed during the construction phase of the project.

The development comes at a time when the energy consumption levels of data centres have come under renewed focus due to concerns over capacity issues among energy providers. Official figures show data centres accounted for 14% of all electricity demand in the Republic last year with Eirgrid estimating they could account for 29% by 2028.​​​​​​​