Bank of England interest rate hike ‘adds £200 to annual home loan repayments’ for some homeowners

The latest increase in the base rate of interest to 4.25% will make home loans more expensive, economist Dr Esmond Birnie has said (Credit: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University) — © Nigel McDowell/Ulster University

Mortgage repayments for some homeowners in Northern Ireland could rise by up to £200 a year as a result of the latest jump in the Bank of England base rate, an economist has said.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eleventh occasion in a row, to 4.25% from 4%.

It also said it expects the UK economy to grow slightly between April and June, revising a previous forecast that gross domestic product (GDP) would drop by 0.4%.

The rise means borrowing in the form of everything from credit cards to mortgages and business loans is now more expensive.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist Ulster University Business School, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had “probably” made the right decision, despite recent turbulence in the banking system prompting speculation it could leave the rate unchanged.

There was more than one reason why it was the right move, he said.

“The US Federal Reserve had just increased its rate, also by 0.25%.

“Worries about avoiding a slide in the value of the pound compared to the dollar tend to imply UK interest rates track those in the USA.”

And news that Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) had unexpectedly gone up in February, reaching 10.4%, also made it the correct decision.

But he said the news still brought discomfort for mortgage payers, “particularly those on flexible rate mortgages or those re-negotiating a rate”.

“The monthly payment for a typical tracker mortgage in Northern Ireland could increase by about £15. The monthly payment on a typical Standard Variable Rate could increase by about £10.”

However, Mark Crawford, director with mortgage advice firm Crawford Mulholland Financial, said lenders had already ‘priced in’ the increase.

“As mortgage lenders had anticipated the 0.25% base rate increase, the MPC announcement contained no surprises.

“Lenders will have already priced this rate increase into their existing fixed-rate product offering so I don’t expect that there will be any increases in mortgage rates in the short-term.

“In fact, we are seeing mortgage rates continuing to fall on a weekly basis.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “A rise to base rate will come as disappointing news to borrowers who are not locked into a fixed-rate mortgage, as their monthly repayments may rise in the coming months amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“Those borrowers who wish to refinance might be pleased to see that fixed rate mortgages have fallen since the tail end of 2022, and that it is currently cheaper on average to lock into a five-year fixed-rate over a two-year fixed deal.”

Seven members of the Bank’s MPC voted to increase the rate.

They took the decision after official figures earlier this week showed a surprise increase in Consumer Prices Index inflation in February and as they judged that the UK's GDP was likely to perform stronger than previously thought.

Two members, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, voted against the rise, arguing that some of the recent increases to the base rate have not yet filtered through into the real economy.