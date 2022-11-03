Bank of England interest rates rise ‘painful’ for Northern Ireland borrowers

A Northern Irish economist has said the Bank of England’s interest rates rise on Thursday is a “cruel necessity” but will be “painful” for borrowers and home owners here.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.

The Bank's base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.

It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at the Ulster University Business School said: “It will have painful consequences for borrowers. Typical variable rate mortgage holders here in Northern Ireland could see monthly interest payments rise by about £25-35.

"Compared to December 2021 those payments have probably increased by about £90-140. All this comes on top of the other element of the cost of living increase: home heating, driving the car and foodstuffs.”

The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.

Gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink for every quarter for two years, with growth only coming back in the middle of 2024.

The economy has faced similarly long recessions in the past, but then the quarterly drops have been broken up with an occasional positive quarter.

However the Bank cautioned that this forecast is based on interest rates reaching as high as 5.2%, which the Bank said it does not necessarily expect to happen.

Dr Birnie added: "A looming recession in 2023 notwithstanding today’s rise was necessary. The tiger of inflation has been allowed to get out of the cage, inflation has been allowed to get out of control.”