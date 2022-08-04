Bank of England raises interest rates to 1.75%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates after announcing its latest decision on Thursday.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has announced interest rates are rising from 1.25% to 1.75%.

Interest rates are now at their highest level since December 2008 after the biggest single rise since 1995.

It comes as the bank hopes to slow the rate at which prices are increasing. It has warned that inflation is expected to rise further this year to around 13% later this year.

The UK is set to fall into its longest recession since the financial crisis and inflation will peak at more than 13% as gas prices soar, the Bank has warned.

The Bank of England has tweeted a thread on the interest rate rise.

The BoE says "we've put up interest rates to help return inflation to our 2% target" and says it knows "the cost of living squeeze is difficult for many people".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In response to the rise, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi said: “Along with many other countries the UK is facing global economic challenges and I know that these forecasts will be concerning for many people.

"Addressing the cost of living is a top priority and we have been taking action to support people through these tough times with our £37 billion package of help for households, which includes direct payments of £1,200 to the most vulnerable families and a £400 discount on energy bills for everyone.

"We are also taking important steps to get inflation under control through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost our productivity and growth. The economy recovered strongly from the pandemic, with the fastest growth in the G7 last year, and I’m confident that the action we are taking means we can also overcome these global challenges.”