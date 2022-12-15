Bank of England raises interest rates to 3.5% despite inflation easing

The Bank of England has raised interest rates again, further increasing pressure on househoulds and businesses by pushing borrowing costs up.

Governor Andrew Bailey announced that Bank chiefs had agreed a rate of 3.5 per cent, up by half a percentage point to the highest level since 2008.

Six members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee backed hiking the 0.5 per cent rise, which reflected a slight slowdown from last month's 33-year record rise of 0.75 per cent. Two members voted for rates to stay the same, while one opted for another 0.75 per cent rise.

The Bank’s decision to raise rates for the ninth time in a row reflects the distance the economy has travelled in the little more than one year since borrowing costs were at their lowest ever.

The decision came after official figures on Wednesday showed inflation eased back by more than expected, to 10.7 per cent in November from October’s 41-year high of 11.1 per cent.

Though the figures were encouraging they did not prove strong enough to convince the Bank that inflation could be left alone – particularly as wages continue to rise.

Data earlier this week showed regular pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.1 per cent in the three months to October – a record outside of the pandemic – as workers push to avoid being left behind by after an extreme rise in the cost of living over a relatively short period.

Despite rises, wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 3.9 per cent in real terms after Consumer Prices Index inflation was taken into account.

Mr Bailey earlier sought to cool market expectations for how high interest rates would ultimately increase at the previous meeting, amid improvements in the value of the pound and government borrowing rates since September.

Deutsche Bank has suggested that rates could push as high as 4.5 per cent next year, drifting from 5.25 per cent signalled by the Bank itself last month.

But experts at ING and Investec have been even more dovish, both predicting that the rate will peak at 4 per cent next year.

