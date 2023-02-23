Belfast accountants warn landlords to ensure income is declared to HMRC

Landlords have been warned to ensure they declare income from rental properties

Landlords who operate short-term rental properties via websites like AirBnB have been warned they risk facing penalties for tax evasion if they fail to disclose their income.

The strong advice has issued by Belfast accountancy and advisory firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore who said HMRC is targeting short-term landlords in a campaign to stamp out undeclared income from property letting.

Examples of landlords include those who operate properties by renting them out via advertising sites such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Holiday Lettings.

The websites typical offer short-term stays for holiday makers looking to come to Northern Ireland.

Under current tax requirements, customers who rent rooms in their own homes do not need to declare their rental income, unless they earn more than £7,500 from the property per tax year.

If two people receive income from that same property, this limit drops to £3,750.

However, this tax relief does not apply to income gained from letting additional properties such as second homes.

“The rules and limits around income from short-term rentals are very clear, however this move by HMRC to target short-term landlords should serve as a reminder that landlords have responsibility for their own declarations” said Head of Tax at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, Angela Keery.

“Anecdotally, we see more and more people coming into the rental market as landlords, so many who are new to it or are only renting one additional property may have a limited knowledge of their obligations.

“The launch of the HMRC campaign is a good time for customers to get their tax affairs in order, and ensure they aren’t at risk of facing a penalty down the line.”