Belfast City Airport flights at risk as Flybe 'in rescue talks'

Some 2,000 jobs are said to be at risk.

A number of flights from Belfast City Airport are currently at risk with airline Flybe at risk of collapse.

Flybe operates more UK domestic flights than any other airline, and is reportedly in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, Sky News reported.

It currently flies to 14 UK destinations from Belfast City Airport, more than any other airline.

Among the routes operated by Flybe are London, Manachester and Glasgow.

According to the airport's website if Flybe were to collapse Belfast City Airport would be left with just four destinations across four airlines.

The airline was operating as normal on Monday.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the crisis at Flybe was "worrying news".

"Flybe is the largest operator of UK domestic flights and employs more than 2,000 staff. I feel for all of the staff who are no doubt in anxiety at this news,” the West Tyrone MLA said.

“Flybe flies to 14 destinations from Belfast City Airport and if these flights are removed, this would be a huge blow to the airport and the city in general.

"I hope this is a priority for the new Executive at Stormont to support crisis talks with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Transport in London.”

Flybe are currently locked in crisis talks with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Transport (DfT).

A Flybe spokeswoman said: “Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”

Spokesmen for the two Government departments issued the same statement, saying: “We do not comment on speculation or the financial affairs of private companies.”

Flybe flies 8.5 million passengers each year to 170 European destinations.

The Exeter-based firm currently operates a number of domestic routes in Britain between cities which are connected by direct trains, such as Manchester-Glasgow, Birmingham-Edinburgh, Exeter-Manchester and Exeter-London City.

Last February, the airline was bought by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic following poor financial results.

Belfast City Airport has been contacted in relation to this story.